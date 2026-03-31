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George Russell, Mercedes, Bahrain, 2026

George Russell job is on the line with clock ticking says insider: 'The magic is missing'

George Russell, Mercedes, Bahrain, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

George Russell job is on the line with clock ticking says insider: 'The magic is missing'

George Russell lost the lead of the 2026 championship to team-mate Kimi Antonelli at the Japanese Grand Prix

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

George Russell has been warned after his F1 team-mate Kimi Antonelli's victory at the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend.

The young Italian made history on Sunday after he leap-frogged Russell into the lead of the drivers' championship, becoming the youngest to ever do so. Antonelli now leads by nine points, and his win has also placed Russell under increased scrutiny.

Although Antonelli is only in his second season in F1, but his progress has impressed, bouncing back after a big crash in FP3 at Albert Park to secure a front row start for Sunday's grand prix.

His maiden victory in China and subsequent win in Japan was the topic of conversation on Ziggo Sport Race Café, where insider Robert Doornbos analysed Antonelli's rise and the impact on Russell.

He said: "We knew that after China he would get a huge boost. I wouldn’t be surprised if George is feeling the heat and has to stay even more alert."

READ MORE: Verstappen suffers Red Bull humiliation at Japanese GP

Russell 'lacks magic'

Antonelli’s stellar performance has prompted questions about the long-term future, particularly with an eye on the driver market, where one viewer even wondered if Russell might soon be replaced at Mercedes should Antonelli clinch the championship this year.

The Ziggo Sport analyst was unequivocal, especially when the name of four-time world champion Max Verstappen was mentioned.

Doornbos predicted: "If they manage to sign Verstappen, one of the drivers will likely be displaced—and that one would be George, who might have to search for a new team."

What will become of Russell if he deposed in favour of Verstappen? Doornbos claimed that 'every team principal would choose a four-time world champion over George', and added that Russell seems to lack that extra bit of magic which Antonelli is able to showcase.

Aston Martin was named as a potential destination for Russell, with the Brit rumoured to be of interest to the squad.

What has Toto Wolff said about driver lineup?

It's a different story from Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff however, and it's his opinion that matters the most.

Speaking to the UK's Press Association, he explained: "George has been with us since 2017, and there’s every reason for that to continue until 2037."

"A move for Max to Mercedes isn’t on the cards right now. The situation is completely transparent, and we have clear contracts with both of our drivers."

An emphatic no, to Doornbos' rumours then.

READ MORE: F1 star's crash leaves George Russell fuming: 'Unbelievable'

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F1 Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli

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