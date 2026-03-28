Toto Wolff on Mercedes rumours: Verstappen latest, 11-year deal for George Russell?

Verstappen has been strongly linked with a move to the Silver Arrows

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has put an end to rumours swirling about a potential move for Max Verstappen.

The four-time world champion has been linked strongly with a move to the Silver Arrows in recent months, and that speculation shows no sign of going away.

Mercedes are currently dominating at the front of the grid with Kimi Antonelli again on pole for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. Verstappen meanwhile has had a terrible start to the season at Red Bull and failed to even make it to Q3 on Saturday.

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With the 28-year-old Dutchman reportedly having an exit clause in his current contract which kicks in at the summer break, expect more rumours despite Wolff's latest protestations.

Speaking on Friday, the Austrian stressed that there are absolutely no negotiations underway with Verstappen. Instead he says he is extremely happy with the current lineup of Antonelli and George Russell.

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"Someone mentioned that discussions about Max might eventually be reopened. But no, there’s no conversation about Max. I couldn’t be happier with the two drivers we have," he told the UK's Press Association.

"The roles they play within the team, along with their unique strengths and age difference, fit perfectly into our strategy, leaving no room for debate."

Eleven more years of George Russell?

Russell's future in particular has been the subject of much speculation, with former world champion Damon Hill recently describing his position as 'always temporary'.

Wolff does not see it that way with the 28-year-old Brit having signed a new multi-year deal in 2025.

"George has been with us since 2017, and there’s every reason for that to continue until 2037," he stated.

Status quo for Silver Arrows

While Verstappen faces a challenging 2026 season at Red Bull Racing due to those controversial new regulations and the ongoing struggles with the RB22's balance, the atmosphere at Mercedes remains positive.

"A move for Max to Mercedes isn’t on the cards right now. The situation is completely transparent, and we have clear contracts with both of our drivers."

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