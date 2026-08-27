close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur embrace

Lewis Hamilton set for much-needed F1 title boost as Ferrari turn up the power

Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur embrace — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton set for much-needed F1 title boost as Ferrari turn up the power

Here come Ferrari

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Lewis Hamilton is set to get a much-needed F1 title boost with Ferrari bringing a crucial power unit upgrade to their home Italian Grand Prix.

The 41-year-old Hamilton fell 59 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli in the standings after a fourth-placed finish in Sunday's final Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

It was a highly frustrating afternoon for the seven-time world champion, who believed strategy failures cost him a potential podium spot.

Now Hamilton, who later admitted "that wasn't the best version of me" following his critical comments during and after the race, can start to put the focus on a massive weekend at Monza from September 4-6.

The British star desperately needs to start clawing back some of that deficit to Antonelli, and there is good news in the shape of added power on its way from Maranello.

READ MORE: Cadillac owners come out fighting with stunning new statement

Ferrari's last chance to add power in 2026

This will be Ferrari's second and last PU upgrade of the season per the FIA's new ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities) benchmarking rules for 2026. So it is a pivotal moment for their fading title hopes.

According to Italian outlet Autoracer, the new upgraded spec will bring an extra 10 horsepower.

The new power unit is still undergoing extensive bench tests, but is confidently expected to be on the cars of both Hamilton and Scuderia team-mate Charles Leclerc when the action starts at Monza on Friday week.

Hamilton and Leclerc will have more power in Monza.
Hamilton and Leclerc will have more power in Monza.

Ferrari PU has new goals, as early-season trick fades away

The engine now boasts a larger turbine, a new compressor, and several enhancements to its auxiliary components. The primary goal is to boost efficiency and optimise turbo performance.

These modifications not only increase power but also change how the engine delivers performance. Engineers believe that the upgrades will provide a broader performance range, offering more flexibility in how the system is managed.

Earlier in the season, Ferrari’s smaller turbo had been one of the team’s secret weapons, enabling faster launches off the start line than their rivals.

However, that advantage seems to have diminished in recent races, and the larger turbine is expected to deliver improved performance, particularly on high-altitude circuits such as the one in Mexico City later this year.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen told to block Lambiase McLaren transfer: 'Money changes everything'

DRIVER SALARIES: Norris set to overtake Hamilton as '$70m contract talks' revealed

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Charles Leclerc

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen told to block 'GP' move as star in $70million contract talks

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen told to block 'GP' move as star in $70million contract talks

  • 1 hour ago
Ferrari are fudging, Hamilton's F1 title bid is fading, it's time to make the call

Ferrari are fudging, Hamilton's F1 title bid is fading, it's time to make the call

  • Yesterday 19:45
F1 News Today: Hamilton makes big admission as Ferrari legend demands 'respect'

F1 News Today: Hamilton makes big admission as Ferrari legend demands 'respect'

  • Yesterday 22:00
Lewis Hamilton out of line with criticism as Ferrari legend says team 'deserves respect'

Lewis Hamilton out of line with criticism as Ferrari legend says team 'deserves respect'

  • Yesterday 14:57
Honda confirm 'important' F1 signings to recreate Newey glory years at Aston Martin

Honda confirm 'important' F1 signings to recreate Newey glory years at Aston Martin

  • 20 minutes ago
FIA announce controversial ADUO ruling as F1 title rivals learn their fate

FIA announce controversial ADUO ruling as F1 title rivals learn their fate

  • Yesterday 18:45

Just in

08:45
Honda confirm 'important' F1 signings to recreate Newey glory years at Aston Martin
07:15
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen told to block 'GP' move as star in $70million contract talks
26-8
F1 paddock insider shares fascinating verdict on Aston Martin's billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll
26-8
F1 News Today: Hamilton makes big admission as Ferrari legend demands 'respect'
26-8
Move over Sadiq Khan, how Kelly Piquet would make London better
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Honda confirm 'important' F1 signings to recreate Newey glory years at Aston Martin Honda

Honda confirm 'important' F1 signings to recreate Newey glory years at Aston Martin

20 minutes ago
F1 paddock insider shares fascinating verdict on Aston Martin's billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll Lawrence Stroll

F1 paddock insider shares fascinating verdict on Aston Martin's billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll

Yesterday 22:30
CONFIRMED: Max Verstappen signs up for unique new Silverstone race outside F1 Max Verstappen

CONFIRMED: Max Verstappen signs up for unique new Silverstone race outside F1

Yesterday 20:45
Ferrari are fudging, Hamilton's F1 title bid is fading, it's time to make the call F1 Opinion

Ferrari are fudging, Hamilton's F1 title bid is fading, it's time to make the call

Yesterday 19:45
Ontdek het op Google Play
x