Lewis Hamilton set for much-needed F1 title boost as Ferrari turn up the power
Lewis Hamilton set for much-needed F1 title boost as Ferrari turn up the power
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Lewis Hamilton is set to get a much-needed F1 title boost with Ferrari bringing a crucial power unit upgrade to their home Italian Grand Prix.
The 41-year-old Hamilton fell 59 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli in the standings after a fourth-placed finish in Sunday's final Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.
It was a highly frustrating afternoon for the seven-time world champion, who believed strategy failures cost him a potential podium spot.
Now Hamilton, who later admitted "that wasn't the best version of me" following his critical comments during and after the race, can start to put the focus on a massive weekend at Monza from September 4-6.
The British star desperately needs to start clawing back some of that deficit to Antonelli, and there is good news in the shape of added power on its way from Maranello.
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Ferrari's last chance to add power in 2026
This will be Ferrari's second and last PU upgrade of the season per the FIA's new ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities) benchmarking rules for 2026. So it is a pivotal moment for their fading title hopes.
According to Italian outlet Autoracer, the new upgraded spec will bring an extra 10 horsepower.
The new power unit is still undergoing extensive bench tests, but is confidently expected to be on the cars of both Hamilton and Scuderia team-mate Charles Leclerc when the action starts at Monza on Friday week.
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The engine now boasts a larger turbine, a new compressor, and several enhancements to its auxiliary components. The primary goal is to boost efficiency and optimise turbo performance.
These modifications not only increase power but also change how the engine delivers performance. Engineers believe that the upgrades will provide a broader performance range, offering more flexibility in how the system is managed.
Earlier in the season, Ferrari’s smaller turbo had been one of the team’s secret weapons, enabling faster launches off the start line than their rivals.
However, that advantage seems to have diminished in recent races, and the larger turbine is expected to deliver improved performance, particularly on high-altitude circuits such as the one in Mexico City later this year.
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