Lewis Hamilton was out of line with his criticism of Ferrari during and after Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, according to former Maranello star Jean Alesi.

The 41-year-old seven-time world champion vented his frustration, claiming what he perceived as flawed and hesitant strategy cost him a podium finish.

Hamilton was disappointed that team-mate Charles Leclerc didn’t immediately let him pass - Lewis would eventually finish fourth, just behind George Russell of Mercedes, while Leclerc claimed P5.

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Fast forward 24 hours and the British superstar was backtracking somewhat as he wrote an honest retrospective critique of his comments on social media.

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Hamilton provides honest critique of his Ferrari blast

He admitted: "I’ve listened back to some of my radio and TV comments. In the heat of the moment frustration can come out, especially when you care as deeply as I do.

"But that wasn’t the best version of me. I take responsibility for that, and I’ll be better.

"That passion comes from believing in this team, the people in it, and what we’re building together.

"The direction is clear. The belief is there. And the fight is absolutely still on.

"Thank you for sticking with us and with me. We’ll keep building, keep pushing and keep fighting. We’re coming."

Alesi says 'Ferrari deserve respect'

The 62-year-old Alesi, who occupied a Ferrari seat for five seasons between 1991 and 1995, provided his take on Hamilton's comments in his weekly column for Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

"I found Hamilton's complaints over the team radio and after the race misplaced,” he wrote.

Hamilton's comments were 'out of line' claims Alesi.

“Sure, Charles didn’t move aside right away, but I don’t think the resulting podium mix-up was to blame."

Alesi was quick to point out the positives Hamilton has brought to Maranello after that blockbusting transfer in early 2025. But he also said the iconic team deserves respect.

"Lewis has an incredible personality and brings great value, yet his approach sometimes creates hesitation.

"It’s a reminder for all of us, including him, that Ferrari is Ferrari. The team deserves respect - even if they don’t always heed a request immediately.”

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