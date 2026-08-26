Former F1 star turned pundit Ralf Schumacher has offered a fascinating take on Aston Martin chief Lawrence Stroll, claiming that the sport needs more people like him.

Stroll entered the world of F1 in 2018 when he led a consortium of investors to take over Force India after the team were put into administration. The team went on to be rebranded as Racing Point for the 2019 campaign, and after a further two seasons in pink, became known as Aston Martin from 2021.

Stroll is the current majority owner of Aston Martin's F1 outfit, and the executive chairman of the team, driving their bid to become championship contenders from the very top, investing heavily in both infrastructure and personnel.

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Aston Martin now boasts state-of-the-art facilities at its new AMR Technology Campus based at Silverstone, which includes the factory, a new wind tunnel, and a new simulator. On top of that, the team has F1 design guru Adrian Newey as team principal, with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso driving one of their cars.

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Ralf Schumacher: F1 needs more people like Lawrence Stroll

With all of that investment in mind, former F1 star Schumacher believes that the sport needs more people like Stroll.

"I'd be happy for them [if they turn things around]," Schumacher explained in an interview with Bild when quizzed on the team's fortunes so far this season. "Especially because of owner Lawrence Stroll.

"Not everyone likes him, partly because he was very assertive at the beginning of his time in Formula 1. But he loves the sport, and his investment is good for it.

"Formula 1 needs people like him."

Schumacher on Aston Martin progress

With Stroll at the helm, Schumacher also believes that Aston Martin can turn things around this season, even backing them to continue to score points for the rest of the year.

A big upgrade to their car in Hungary ahead of the summer break changed their fortunes after a dire start to 2026, and Alonso scored two more points (double their tally for the first 11 rounds) at the Dutch Grand Prix last time out after a new upgraded Honda power unit was fitted to the AMR26.

"I think Aston Martin will catch up," Schumacher said on the team's progress. "The problems with engine supplier Honda have largely been resolved.

"For me, top-10 finishes for Aston Martin are only a matter of time."

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