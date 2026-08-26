F1 paddock insider shares fascinating verdict on Aston Martin's billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll
F1 paddock insider shares fascinating verdict on Aston Martin's billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll
Ralf Schumacher has his sayMake us your Google favorite
Former F1 star turned pundit Ralf Schumacher has offered a fascinating take on Aston Martin chief Lawrence Stroll, claiming that the sport needs more people like him.
Stroll entered the world of F1 in 2018 when he led a consortium of investors to take over Force India after the team were put into administration. The team went on to be rebranded as Racing Point for the 2019 campaign, and after a further two seasons in pink, became known as Aston Martin from 2021.
Stroll is the current majority owner of Aston Martin's F1 outfit, and the executive chairman of the team, driving their bid to become championship contenders from the very top, investing heavily in both infrastructure and personnel.
Aston Martin now boasts state-of-the-art facilities at its new AMR Technology Campus based at Silverstone, which includes the factory, a new wind tunnel, and a new simulator. On top of that, the team has F1 design guru Adrian Newey as team principal, with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso driving one of their cars.
READ MORE: Cadillac owners come out fighting with stunning new statement
Ralf Schumacher: F1 needs more people like Lawrence Stroll
With all of that investment in mind, former F1 star Schumacher believes that the sport needs more people like Stroll.
"I'd be happy for them [if they turn things around]," Schumacher explained in an interview with Bild when quizzed on the team's fortunes so far this season. "Especially because of owner Lawrence Stroll.
"Not everyone likes him, partly because he was very assertive at the beginning of his time in Formula 1. But he loves the sport, and his investment is good for it.
"Formula 1 needs people like him."
Schumacher on Aston Martin progress
With Stroll at the helm, Schumacher also believes that Aston Martin can turn things around this season, even backing them to continue to score points for the rest of the year.
A big upgrade to their car in Hungary ahead of the summer break changed their fortunes after a dire start to 2026, and Alonso scored two more points (double their tally for the first 11 rounds) at the Dutch Grand Prix last time out after a new upgraded Honda power unit was fitted to the AMR26.
"I think Aston Martin will catch up," Schumacher said on the team's progress. "The problems with engine supplier Honda have largely been resolved.
"For me, top-10 finishes for Aston Martin are only a matter of time."
READ MORE: Max Verstappen told to block Lambiase McLaren transfer: 'Money changes everything'
DRIVER SALARIES: Norris set to overtake Hamilton as '$70m contract talks' revealed
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 paddock insider shares fascinating verdict on Aston Martin's billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll
CONFIRMED: Max Verstappen signs up for unique new Silverstone race outside F1
Ferrari are fudging, Hamilton's F1 title bid is fading, it's time to make the call
FIA announce controversial ADUO ruling as F1 title rivals learn their fate
Latest News
F1 paddock insider shares fascinating verdict on Aston Martin's billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton makes big admission as Ferrari legend demands 'respect'
- 3 hours ago
Move over Sadiq Khan, how Kelly Piquet would make London better
- 3 hours ago
CONFIRMED: Max Verstappen signs up for unique new Silverstone race outside F1
- Yesterday 20:45
Ferrari are fudging, Hamilton's F1 title bid is fading, it's time to make the call
- Yesterday 19:45
FIA announce controversial ADUO ruling as F1 title rivals learn their fate
- Yesterday 18:45
Most read
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $9bn valuation as team boss triggers record sale: F1 News Recap
- 15 august
Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again
- 8 august
F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
- 13 august
'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed
- 15 august
F1 team boss removed from role as replacement announced
- 12 august
Why is this the last Dutch Grand Prix? F1 organisers confirm emotional KO for iconic circuit
- 23 august