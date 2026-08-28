F1 star reveals real truth on 'paddock rumours' after silly season exit speculation
F1 star reveals real truth on 'paddock rumours' after silly season exit speculation
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F1 star Carlos Sainz has slammed reports linking him to Audi as 'paddock rumours' and claims that he never seriously considered leaving Williams this season.
After being replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari ahead of the 2025 campaign, Sainz put his trust in the James Vowles project at Williams, and in his first year, it looked like it had been a sensible move.
Sainz and team-mate Alex Albon finished P9 and P8 in the drivers' standings in 2025, while Williams locked up P5 in the constructors' at a canter - 45 points clear of their closest challenger in P6.
However, with new aerodynamic and power unit regulations for 2026, Williams have struggled hugely to adapt, currently sitting P9 in the constructors' after 12 rounds of the season, and in danger of being overtaken by Aston Martin in P10.
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Carlos Sainz dismisses 'paddock rumours'
Given Williams' struggles and the fact that his contract was up at the end of the year, Sainz was heavily linked with leaving the team, with Audi rumoured to be a potential destination.
Reports even suggested that 'concrete negotiations' were taking place at one point, but Sainz says it was all just talk.
In an interview with Motorsport.com's Spanish edition, Sainz was asked whether he ever considered joining Audi, to which he had a clear answer.
"No, they were simply the typical paddock rumors," Sainz explained.
Not only that, but the Spaniard says that he never seriously considered signing for any team other than Williams.
"I can confirm that this year I never seriously considered leaving for another team."
Sainz: It was important to assess big picture
Of course, Sainz put all speculation over his future to bed when he signed a new multi-year deal at Williams ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.
However, if he seriously never considered leaving, why did signing that new deal take so long?
"It's normal to assess the big picture before signing a contract," Sainz said. "But when we laid everything out on the table, another aspect emerged that's important to me: I've never liked leaving a team when it's going through a difficult time. It's not in my nature to leave for another place if the situation has worsened since I joined the team.
"When I decided to commit to the Williams project, I already assumed there could be difficult times, and although the one we are going through now is particularly challenging, I am prepared to accept it."
Attention now turns to putting the situation right, with 'nobody' at Williams happy with their season so far.
"Nobody in the team is happy with the current situation," Sainz concluded. "And we are all pushing to change it as soon as possible.
"But, I repeat, it is not my style to abandon ship in a difficult time."
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