FIA set to announce final F1 Monaco GP result THREE months after the race

The 2026 Monaco Grand Prix took place on Sunday, June 7, and the final result of the race will not be confirmed until September.

The FIA International Court of Appeal heard a complaint from McLaren and Red Bull earlier this week regarding the result, with the issue centring around the FIA's decision to remove two speeding penalties for Pierre Gasly after Alpine exercised their right to a review following the race.

Gasly was one of a number of drivers hit with speeding penalties when entering the pit lane during the Monaco GP, with other drivers affected including George Russell, Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton.

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All of these penalties were served in-race except for Gasly's, who had two five-second penalties added to his time at the end of the grand prix - dropping him from third on the road and on the podium, down to seventh.

However, it was later discovered that the speeding offences had all been caused by a timing loop error at the start of the pit lane, and after Alpine's right of review, the following decision was made for each of Gasly's punishments.

The penalty (x2) shall be rescinded.

The 5 seconds added to the elapsed race time of Car 10 shall be removed.

The classification shall be amended accordingly and determined as Final, subject only to any appeal.

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The above judgement saw Gasly's podium reinstated, knocking Isack Hadjar out of the top three into P4, and also demoting Piastri to P5.

The problem, though, is that while Gasly's punishments were removed, the same could not be done for the drivers who had already served theirs during the race, even though they had also been handed out due to an error. This meant that Russell, Piastri, Hamilton, and Franco Colapinto all served penalties despite having done nothing wrong, while Gasly escaped punishment.

Due to this inconsistency and the outcome, McLaren and Red Bull lodged their intentions to appeal back in June, with the hearing having taken place in Paris earlier this week.

The result of McLaren and Red Bull's appeal will now be confirmed in the next two to three weeks by the FIA, which will be at least three months after the Monaco Grand Prix took place.

Andrea Stella on FIA appeal

Explaining McLaren's motivations in Zandvoort last weekend, team principal Andrea Stella spoke of the two factors at play for the papaya outfit.

“We go to the hearing at the International Court of Appeal with, if you want, a double intent,” he explained to the media in the Netherlands, via Crash.net. "The first intent is more general than the interest of McLaren. We think that the process that happened after the race in Monaco is a process that needs to be reviewed, because of fairness for all competitors.

"The fact that the penalty was removed introduces some significant elements of concern, and we would like to take the opportunity of the International Court of Appeal for a clarification of this aspect."

Stella went on to add: "The second aspect is the interest of McLaren ourselves. We not only get this level of concern, but we also got materially penalised for having served a penalty that is not appealable, and this even cost us points in the championship.

"So there's, I think, a general interest for Formula 1 and the sport and the integrity of the sport, and there's a material interest for McLaren in terms of our championship impact. So these are the two points of view, the two perspectives that we would like to pursue and seek clarification for in the coming International Court of Appeal."

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