'Money and trust' - why Max Verstappen didn't sign for McLaren

Former F1 star turned insider Ralf Schumacher has lifted the lid on what he claims are the reasons Max Verstappen did not sign for McLaren this summer.

The four-time world champion effectively became a free agent when the summer break arrived. That courtesy of an exit clause which kicked in should he be outside the top two in the Drivers' championship standings (he was sixth).

But despite the opportunity to swoop for the best driver in the sport, a perennial champion at the peak of his powers, nobody took the bait.

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The strongest speculation centred on McLaren, with team Verstappen reportedly having held talks with the papaya squad in recent weeks.

Eventually though Verstappen decided that maybe the grass isn't greener and put pen to paper last week on a record-breaking Red Bull extension through to 2030.

The numbers were eye-popping (per F1 insider Marc Limacher), with Verstappen set to earn a base salary of 92million per season ($107million). With bonuses, the four-year package could top $500million - comfortably a record deal for an F1 driver.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen told to block 'GP' move as top star in $70m contract talks

Massive Verstappen package 'too much for McLaren'

According to former F1 driver and now Sky Sports Germany analyst Schumacher, money is one of the reasons McLaren did not pursue the Verstappen signing.

Speaking to German outlet Bild, he claimed: "There weren't enough alternatives, it seems. McLaren had been mentioned repeatedly recently, but they apparently couldn't raise the necessary funds."

The other main reason Schumacher believes Verstappen is staying at Red Bull, is trust. Max, father Jos and manager Raymond Vermeulen have worked with the team for more than a decade, bonds that are tough to replicate elsewhere.

Team Verstappen have a long association with Red Bull.

McLaren, Mercedes, Verstappen, and trust

"And on top of that, the Verstappens trust almost no one," Schumacher continued.

"McLaren uses a Mercedes engine, and there are rumorus that Mercedes doesn't immediately share all its know-how with its customer teams.

"From McLaren's perspective, that would have been a risk as well. If Verstappen wins, it's down to the driver. If he loses, it would have been said that even he can't win with that car."

Schumacher also referenced Lewis Hamilton's Year 1 struggles at Ferrari as another note of caution for Verstappen when plotting his biggest career move yet.

"And we mustn't forget what happened to Hamilton after his move. He struggled a lot without testing in the new car. I believe Max is best off at Red Bull. It's a team he knows and that does everything for him."

Which F1 seats remain open for 2027?

Despite Verstappen's renewal at Red Bull, and Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon electing to stay at Williams, there are a number of seats still not 100 percent confirmed for 2027. 12 to be exact:

2027 F1 driver market 12 seats open Drivers shown as Confirmed have been included in F1's official 2027 grid update. All remaining seats are currently listed as TBC. McLaren Lando Norris Confirmed Oscar Piastri Confirmed Mercedes TBC TBC Red Bull Max Verstappen Confirmed TBC Ferrari Charles Leclerc Confirmed Lewis Hamilton Confirmed Williams Alex Albon Confirmed Carlos Sainz Confirmed Racing Bulls TBC TBC Aston Martin TBC TBC Haas TBC TBC Audi TBC TBC Alpine Pierre Gasly Confirmed TBC Cadillac Sergio Perez Confirmed Valtteri Bottas Confirmed

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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