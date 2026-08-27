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Brown and Verstappen at McLaren

'Money and trust' - why Max Verstappen didn't sign for McLaren

Brown and Verstappen at McLaren — Photo: © IMAGO

'Money and trust' - why Max Verstappen didn't sign for McLaren

Verstappen stayed with Red Bull

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Former F1 star turned insider Ralf Schumacher has lifted the lid on what he claims are the reasons Max Verstappen did not sign for McLaren this summer.

The four-time world champion effectively became a free agent when the summer break arrived. That courtesy of an exit clause which kicked in should he be outside the top two in the Drivers' championship standings (he was sixth).

But despite the opportunity to swoop for the best driver in the sport, a perennial champion at the peak of his powers, nobody took the bait.

The strongest speculation centred on McLaren, with team Verstappen reportedly having held talks with the papaya squad in recent weeks.

Eventually though Verstappen decided that maybe the grass isn't greener and put pen to paper last week on a record-breaking Red Bull extension through to 2030.

The numbers were eye-popping (per F1 insider Marc Limacher), with Verstappen set to earn a base salary of 92million per season ($107million). With bonuses, the four-year package could top $500million - comfortably a record deal for an F1 driver.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen told to block 'GP' move as top star in $70m contract talks

Massive Verstappen package 'too much for McLaren'

According to former F1 driver and now Sky Sports Germany analyst Schumacher, money is one of the reasons McLaren did not pursue the Verstappen signing.

Speaking to German outlet Bild, he claimed: "There weren't enough alternatives, it seems. McLaren had been mentioned repeatedly recently, but they apparently couldn't raise the necessary funds."

The other main reason Schumacher believes Verstappen is staying at Red Bull, is trust. Max, father Jos and manager Raymond Vermeulen have worked with the team for more than a decade, bonds that are tough to replicate elsewhere.

Team Verstappen have a long association with Red Bull.
Team Verstappen have a long association with Red Bull.

McLaren, Mercedes, Verstappen, and trust

"And on top of that, the Verstappens trust almost no one," Schumacher continued.

"McLaren uses a Mercedes engine, and there are rumorus that Mercedes doesn't immediately share all its know-how with its customer teams.

"From McLaren's perspective, that would have been a risk as well. If Verstappen wins, it's down to the driver. If he loses, it would have been said that even he can't win with that car."

Schumacher also referenced Lewis Hamilton's Year 1 struggles at Ferrari as another note of caution for Verstappen when plotting his biggest career move yet.

"And we mustn't forget what happened to Hamilton after his move. He struggled a lot without testing in the new car. I believe Max is best off at Red Bull. It's a team he knows and that does everything for him."

Which F1 seats remain open for 2027?

Despite Verstappen's renewal at Red Bull, and Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon electing to stay at Williams, there are a number of seats still not 100 percent confirmed for 2027. 12 to be exact:

2027 F1 driver market

12 seats open

Drivers shown as Confirmed have been included in F1's official 2027 grid update. All remaining seats are currently listed as TBC.

McLaren
Lando Norris Confirmed
Oscar Piastri Confirmed
Mercedes
TBC
TBC
Red Bull
Max Verstappen Confirmed
TBC
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc Confirmed
Lewis Hamilton Confirmed
Williams
Alex AlbonConfirmed
Carlos SainzConfirmed
Racing Bulls
TBC
TBC
Aston Martin
TBC
TBC
TBC
TBC
Audi
TBC
TBC
Alpine
Pierre Gasly Confirmed
TBC
Cadillac
Sergio Perez Confirmed
Valtteri Bottas Confirmed

READ MORE: Honda confirm 'important' F1 signings to recreate Newey glory years at Aston Martin

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton to get much-needed F1 title boost as Ferrari turn up the power

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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