Cadillac are in 'concrete talks' with a former Red Bull star man as they look to add to their ranks after joining F1, according to reports.

Craig Skinner was a long-serving member of Red Bull's F1 outfit for more than 20 years, most recently holding the role of chief designer between 2022 and 2026.

Skinner began as a CDF engineer at the Milton Keynes-based outfit in 2006, progressing on to roles as CFD team leader, deputy head of aerodynamics, and chief aerodynamicist before becoming chief car designer.

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However, he left Red Bull abruptly in February of this year, with reports since claiming that the team decided to let him go, rather than him being the one who decided to leave.

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Cadillac hold 'concrete talks' with Craig Skinner

Skinner held the roles of chief aerodynamicist and chief designer during dominant years for Red Bull, with Max Verstappen winning all four of his F1 championships in this period.

Three of those came during Skinner's time as chief designer, with 2023 a particular highlight when the RB19 won 21 of the 22 races on the calendar that year.

Now, GPBlog reports that Cadillac are looking to add Skinner's talents to their organisation, and that 'concrete talks' are taking place between him and the team.

Their report claims that Skinner, currently on gardening leave after exiting Red Bull, is open to joining Cadillac, preferring them over Alpine, who were also reportedly interested in securing his services.

Cadillac making serious moves

If Skinner were to join the US-owned outfit, he could have a familiar face to work with, with Cadillac having also been rumoured to be interested in landing Red Bull's chief engineer of car engineering, Paul Monaghan.

Reports in June claimed that Monaghan was set to leave the team and join Cadillac in some sort of leadership role, although the move has yet to be confirmed or come to fruition.

Whether or not it ever does remains to be seen, with contradictory reports earlier this month then claiming that Monaghan was set to stay at Red Bull after receiving a counteroffer to fend off Cadillac's interest.

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