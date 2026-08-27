Former racing star Ralf Schumacher has claimed that Audi is in 'crisis' and that the mood could turn on their F1 investment if the team doesn't improve their fortunes quickly.

Audi officially joined the F1 grid in 2026, but made their commitment to the sport back in 2022, taking over chunks of Sauber before a full acquisition in 2024 and a full rebrand for this season.

Taking over at Sauber and producing their own engine means that the brand has already made significant investment, and more will be required if they are to meet their publicly stated ambition of challenging for an F1 title by 2030.

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Schumacher, though, has warned that 2030 could come too late, with his 'crisis' comment likely pointing to declining sales and revenue in the first half of 2026.

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Ralf Schumacher's bleak Audi warning

The Brand Group Progressive, which incorporates Audi, Lamborghini and Bentley, revealed that they delivered 7.2 per cent fewer cars in the first half of 2026 compared to 2025, with sales revenues (€29.2bn) also falling by 10.4 per cent.

The numbers are still substantial, but the group has also seen its operating profit decline in recent years, from €6.280bn in 2023 to €3.371bn in 2025.

Asked about the situation at Audi by BILD, Schumacher said: "I was very happy for Nico that he scored his first points before the summer break. But Audi needs to do more than just send a signal to its own company.

"They're currently in crisis, and I think the racing team needs to show some success so that the mood at Audi doesn't turn against their Formula 1 investment.

"Aiming for the World Championship in 2030 - that could be too late. Success needs to come sooner."

Audi's 2026 so far

Audi are a long way from challenging for titles at present, with the team currently sitting eighth in the F1 constructors' standings at this stage of the season.

The team could realistically still finish as the seventh-best constructor this year, with Haas just five points ahead. But with Williams only five behind and a rejuvenated Aston Martin, finishing as low as 10th is also a possibility.

To be clear, Audi are doing just fine for a new team that has just introduced its own works engine for the first time.

However, Schumacher's comments suggest that the need for success is far more pressing than the 2030 timeline would make you believe, and that the team needs to start taking steps towards that sooner rather than later.

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