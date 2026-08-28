$6billion Mercedes made a shocking claim but McLaren are not buying it

McLaren chief Andrea Stella has stated that he does not believe Toto Wolff when he says that Mercedes cannot afford to keep up with the F1 development race this season.

With new aerodynamic and power unit regulations introduced in 2026, Mercedes started the year in dominant fashion, winning seven of the first eight grands prix and holding a clear advantage over their rivals.

However, in the four rounds that have followed, Mercedes have tasted grand prix victory just once, when Kimi Antonelli won in Belgium on July 19.

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McLaren, on the other hand, are a team with momentum behind them, with Lando Norris winning both the Hungarian and Dutch Grands Prix in recent weeks after the team introduced a major upgrade package to the MCL40 in Budapest.

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Wolff: Mercedes can't afford to put developments on the car.

After the race in Zandvoort, Wolff claimed that Mercedes 'haven't got the money to put developments on the car' and keep up with their rivals, with Ferrari having also been aggressive in terms of bringing upgrades in recent months.

That admission came despite Mercedes being extremely successful from a commercial standpoint (they announced post-tax profits of $171m on revenues of $863m for 2025) and the fact that in late 2025, Wolff sold a five per cent stake in the team for $300 million, which would value the Silver Arrows at $6 billion.

"We haven't got the money to put developments on the car," Wolff admitted. "We are trying to evenly split that through the season, based on our calculations of when we can bring the biggest updates and optimising the championship points.

"But we just can do what we can do. That's why it is a development race. If you bring an upgrade, each of the top teams will have a couple of 10ths in it, at least. And that's what you lose.

"So, yeah, the ride has been a bit tougher than at the beginning of the year."

Stella: I don't believe Wolff

McLaren, though, are not buying it. Stella says that despite Wolff's claims, he fully expects the Silver Arrows to cash in on their development imminently, even if it would be great for his team if Wolff was telling the truth.

“I would like to believe you, but I actually don't believe you," Stella told The Race when quizzed on Wolff's comments. "I don't believe it, because thanks to the 2027 power unit regulations, all teams will have an allowance in their reporting for the cost-cap.

“I'm sure that Mercedes, having seen that the rivals are kind of elevating the game, I'm sure they will now cash in on their development. Surely, it's happening on the ground.

“I'm sure the car in the wind tunnel is quite a bit faster than the car they have on track, and they will want to now convert some of this potential into upgrades that make it to the real car.

"I'm pretty sure that they will have upgrades. Obviously, it would be good if not, but I don't even want to think it.”

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