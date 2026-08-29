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Shots of Russell and Antonelli in Mercedes race suits from the shoulders upwards looking concerned with a background of a blue building with the white FIA logo

F1 News Today: Russell and Antonelli face FIA penalties as late Monaco GP result set for confirmation

Shots of Russell and Antonelli in Mercedes race suits from the shoulders upwards looking concerned with a background of a blue building with the white FIA logo — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Russell and Antonelli face FIA penalties as late Monaco GP result set for confirmation

All the latest F1 news from around the world

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
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George Russell will be hit with a significant grid penalty in the second half of this F1 season, his Mercedes team have confirmed.

The Brit's team-mate Kimi Antonelli will start from the back of the grid in his home grand prix at Monza next time out after Toto Wolff confirmed that Mercedes will choose that race to give him a new engine outside of his season-long allocation, and the team has confirmed that Russell will be hit with a similar penalty – although it won't also be at Monza.

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FIA set to announce final F1 Monaco GP result THREE months after the race

The 2026 Monaco Grand Prix took place on Sunday, June 7, and the final result of the race will not be confirmed until September.

The FIA International Court of Appeal heard a complaint from McLaren and Red Bull earlier this week regarding the result, with the issue centring around the FIA's decision to remove two speeding penalties for Pierre Gasly after Alpine exercised their right to a review following the race.

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Fernando Alonso and Adrian Newey hold 'deep talks' at Aston Martin HQ with future uncertain

Fernando Alonso reportedly held an in depth meeting with Aston Martin team boss Adrian Newey following the Dutch Grand Prix.

The race in Zandvoort last Sunday was the best of the season so far for Aston Martin with Alonso finishing ninth to take two points and triple the team's tally for the campaign following a 10th place in Monaco.

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'Move over Charles' - F1 insider pitches genius idea to take team radio to a whole new level

Is it time for F1 to pick up an idea that NASCAR eliminated more than a decade ago?

That idea, which was brought up by long-time F1 insider Peter Windsor this week after the Dutch Grand Prix, is allowing drivers to talk directly to each other on their in-car radios.

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$6billion Mercedes made a shocking claim but McLaren are not buying it

McLaren chief Andrea Stella has stated that he does not believe Toto Wolff when he says that Mercedes cannot afford to keep up with the F1 development race this season.

With new aerodynamic and power unit regulations introduced in 2026, Mercedes started the year in dominant fashion, winning seven of the first eight grands prix and holding a clear advantage over their rivals.

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