Fernando Alonso and Adrian Newey hold 'deep talks' at Aston Martin HQ with future uncertain

Fernando Alonso reportedly held an in depth meeting with Aston Martin team boss Adrian Newey following the Dutch Grand Prix.

The race in Zandvoort last Sunday was the best of the season so far for Aston Martin with Alonso finishing ninth to take two points and triple the team's tally for the campaign following a 10th place in Monaco.

Yet, the 41-year-old's future is still unclear regarding his plans for 2027.

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The two-time world champion claimed last year that he would be open to retiring at the end of 2026 if he felt the Aston Martin package would be good enough to give him a satisfying final season.

However, the first half of the season could hardly have gone worse for the Silverstone outfit, as they started out as one of the slowest teams before upgrades in Hungary and the Netherlands saw the team go from the outright slowest outfit to comfortably mid-field.

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Alonso's uncertain future

Throughout 2026, Alonso has remained coy on his future, with rumours even linking him to a return to Alpine. This avenue has been shut down though following the team's confirmation of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto for 2027.

This has left Aston Martin uncertain over Alonso's plans, at least before the Spaniard met with Newey on Sunday evening.

According to The Race, the pair were in 'deep conversation' at the Aston Martin motorhome following the grand prix, with the report adding that Alonso will also talk to the team owner Lawrence Stroll about his future before the Italian Grand Prix.

Given the recent improvements at Aston Martin and Honda, Alonso could be tempted into one more season with the team as he seeks a happy departure from F1.

Is Alonso the oldest F1 driver of all time?

Fernando Alonso is not the oldest F1 driver of all time. Following the Dutch Grand Prix, he is the 46th oldest F1 driver. If he competes until the end of the season and takes part in the scheduled final race on December 6 in Abu Dhabi, he will climb to 43rd.

Should Alonso continue for another year, he could reach the top 30 if the season finishes on a similar date, going past two-time world champion Graham Hill in the process.

While not the oldest driver in F1, Alonso is the oldest driver to compete in an F1 race since 47-year-old John Love at the 1972 South African Grand Prix.

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