Alpine F1 confirm driver lineup for 2027 after Fernando Alonso rumours

Flavio Briatore has made a huge decision at Alpine, with the team confirming that Franco Colapinto is set to remain a part of their driver lineup for 2027.

Having signed a multi-year deal in 2025, Pierre Gasly was already confirmed on one side of the Alpine garage for next season, with his current deal running through 2028.

Now, Colapinto has been confirmed as his teammate for next year, with Alpine announcing a contract extension for the Argentine driver ahead of the Italian Grand Prix next weekend. The news comes after Fernando Alonso was linked with a return to the team following his frustrating start to the year with Aston Martin.

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Colapinto initially joined Alpine as a test and reserve driver after a short stint at Williams, eventually getting the promotion to a race seat with the team partway through the 2025 season, when Jack Doohan was ousted after just six grands prix.

Despite being on an initial five-race deal, the 23-year-old kept his seat for the remainder of the 2025 season, as well as earning an extension into 2026, where he currently sits 12th in the drivers' standings with 19 points.

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Franco Colapinto signs new deal with Alpine

Now, Colapinto will remain an Alpine driver for at least another season, and he's delighted about it.

“I am very pleased to remain with this team in 2027. I feel very happy and very settled here and it’s been even better that we have made significant progress this year compared to last," Colapinto said in an Alpine statement.

"We have a lot more milestones to reach and I know the team is working so hard in finding performance and making the car better and better. Our long-term goals are obvious – to compete and win - and I am grateful to the team, Flavio and Steve, for the trust placed in me to be one of its drivers going into the future.

"I’m looking forward to seeing how everything plays out and focusing on my job on-track first and foremost.”

Briatore: Consistency is important

With Alpine on an upward trajectory, it's a big call from Briatore to retain their current set of drivers. The Italian, though, says that consistency is key, and says that the most important thing now is delivering a fast race car.

“We are very happy to confirm our driver line-up for 2027 with Franco staying as a race driver alongside Pierre," Briatore said.

"For me, having consistency is very important. We are now settled from a driver point of view and I have said many times that, while this is an important piece of the puzzle, the most significant we have to get right is designing and building a fast race car which absolutely remains our number one priority.

"We have seen Franco truly grow and mature into a great driver this year. His results in Miami and Montréal especially confirmed what I already knew: Franco belongs in Formula 1 and he belongs at this team.

"I expect both Franco, and Pierre, to continue doing a fantastic job on track and for the entire team to push relentlessly until we are fighting, and winning, at the front end of this sport.”

2027 grid after Colapinto deal confirmed

The 2027 grid now looks like this after Colapinto's Alpine stay was confirmed, with 7 seats remaining open:

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