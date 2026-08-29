Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has spoken about his Red Bull counterpart Laurent Mekies in glowing terms, in sharp contrast to his adversarial relationship with the Frenchman's predecessor.

Wolff and former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had a long and fractious rivalry which spanned more than a decade, with some of their more famous moments being caught on Netflix cameras for their Drive to Survive docuseries.

In former Ferrari and VCARB chief Mekies though, Wolff told GPBlog recently that he has found someone with whom he can have a strong and respectful working relationship.

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The Austrian called Mekies a 'straightforward, no bull**it, no lies' guy, before going on to note that he has a stronger relationship with his Red Bull counterpart than he did in the two decades Horner was leading the team.

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Wolff: We have a clear way of working with each other

“They are a challenger brand," he said of the Red Bull organisation. "I think they want to still see themselves like this. I have a very correct relationship with Laurent Mekies, who is a straightforward, no bull**it, no lies guy, and that is from a cooperation standpoint on politics and trying to get the right regulations for the benefit of the sport.

“Laurent can't be bull****ed, and me neither. That's why we have a very clear way of working with each other. And at the end, he's my peer group, or he's my person that does what I do in this team.

"And that is certainly more right as a relationship between team bosses than it was before. And for the rest, shareholders appear and disappear, so that's not really something that is anywhere close to me."

Possibly also helping Wolff's mood with regards to the energy drink giants is the fact that his Mercedes team have a 239-point lead on them in the constructors' championship through 12 races, leading the title race while Red Bull languish in fourth.

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