Toto Wolff is enjoying life after Christian Horner - 'No bulls*** and lies'
Toto Wolff is enjoying life after Christian Horner - 'No bulls*** and lies'
Maybe not so surprising!Make us your Google favorite
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has spoken about his Red Bull counterpart Laurent Mekies in glowing terms, in sharp contrast to his adversarial relationship with the Frenchman's predecessor.
Wolff and former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had a long and fractious rivalry which spanned more than a decade, with some of their more famous moments being caught on Netflix cameras for their Drive to Survive docuseries.
In former Ferrari and VCARB chief Mekies though, Wolff told GPBlog recently that he has found someone with whom he can have a strong and respectful working relationship.
The Austrian called Mekies a 'straightforward, no bull**it, no lies' guy, before going on to note that he has a stronger relationship with his Red Bull counterpart than he did in the two decades Horner was leading the team.
F1 HEADLINES: Russell and Antonelli face FIA penalties as late Monaco GP result set for confirmation
Wolff: We have a clear way of working with each other
“They are a challenger brand," he said of the Red Bull organisation. "I think they want to still see themselves like this. I have a very correct relationship with Laurent Mekies, who is a straightforward, no bull**it, no lies guy, and that is from a cooperation standpoint on politics and trying to get the right regulations for the benefit of the sport.
“Laurent can't be bull****ed, and me neither. That's why we have a very clear way of working with each other. And at the end, he's my peer group, or he's my person that does what I do in this team.
"And that is certainly more right as a relationship between team bosses than it was before. And for the rest, shareholders appear and disappear, so that's not really something that is anywhere close to me."
Possibly also helping Wolff's mood with regards to the energy drink giants is the fact that his Mercedes team have a 239-point lead on them in the constructors' championship through 12 races, leading the title race while Red Bull languish in fourth.
READ MORE: F1 star returns after four-year ban lifted
READ MORE: Norris announces F1 future with McLaren statement
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Russell and Antonelli face FIA penalties as late Monaco GP result set for confirmation
- 3 hours ago
McLaren and Red Bull have drawn F1 battle lines with Lando Norris and Max Verstappen contracts
- Today 15:55
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Fernando Alonso paid by TWO teams for one season after launching Ferrari tirade
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have given F1 a huge problem for years to come
McLaren and Red Bull have drawn F1 battle lines with Lando Norris and Max Verstappen contracts
F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and every driver move tracked
Latest News
Fernando Alonso paid by TWO teams for one season after launching Ferrari tirade
- 32 minutes ago
Toto Wolff is enjoying life after Christian Horner - 'No bulls*** and lies'
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have given F1 a huge problem for years to come
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Russell and Antonelli face FIA penalties as late Monaco GP result set for confirmation
- 3 hours ago
Ukraine issues FIA complaint after controversial ban reversed
- 3 hours ago
McLaren and Red Bull have drawn F1 battle lines with Lando Norris and Max Verstappen contracts
- Today 15:55
Most read
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $9bn valuation as team boss triggers record sale: F1 News Recap
- 15 august
F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
- 13 august
'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed
- 15 august
F1 team boss removed from role as replacement announced
- 12 august
Why is this the last Dutch Grand Prix? F1 organisers confirm emotional KO for iconic circuit
- 23 august
F1 Driver Salaries: Updated list with incredible new Max Verstappen numbers
- 21 august