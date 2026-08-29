Ukraine issues FIA complaint after controversial ban reversed
Ukraine issues FIA complaint after controversial ban reversed
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The Ukrainian motorsport federation (FAU) has formally lodged a complaint with the FIA’s ethics committee after the international body decided to largely lift the suspension imposed on Russian and Belarusian drivers.
The FAU is calling for an urgent investigation into the Russian motorsport federation (RAF) and demands that these relaxations be immediately reversed.
Earlier this month it was announced that drivers from these nations would once again be allowed to race under their own flags in international competitions.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, individual participants from Russia and Belarus had been banned.
However, on August 13 the FIA relaxed most of these restrictions – meaning national anthems are now permitted and the previously mandatory neutrality statement has been removed.
The Ukrainian federation argues that the RAF is violating international sports regulations by establishing offices in occupied regions such as Crimea, Sevastopol, as well as the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia areas. International rules only allow one recognised motorsport club per country.
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Ukraine demands strong action from FIA president
In an official letter addressed directly to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the FAU explained its concerns, as reported by the BBC. Insiders claim that Sulayem was the one who proposed lifting the ban to the World Motor Sport Council. “This is a clear breach of the FIA statutes by the Russian Automobile Federation, which, as an FIA member organisation, is bound to comply with them.,” said FAU President Oleksandr Feldman.
“We urge the FIA president to take urgent action to have these offices closed, and for the Russian automobile federation to be sanctioned for its actions.”
Ukraine’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Matvii Bidnyi, also voiced his support for the protest, noting that more than 770 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have lost their lives as a result of the war.
Russian federation celebrates victory
In Russia, the FIA’s decision was met with enthusiastic praise. Boris Rotenberg, head of the RAF and a billionaire ally of Vladimir Putin currently on international sanctions lists, hailed the move as a significant win.
“This decision is the result of the remarkable diplomatic efforts by the RAF,” Rotenberg stated.
“Sport and culture should remain outside politics, as they bring people together. Justice has prevailed.”
He considers the full reinstatement of the Russian federation a crucial step for enhancing his country’s influence in the world of motorsport.
FIA Keeps a Close Eye on the Situation
Despite easing restrictions for individual drivers, the FIA stressed that international races in Russia and Belarus remain off-limits for the time being.
“The FIA will continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine closely and reserves the right to adjust our stance as events unfold,” the organisation said in a statement.
The case now moves to the ethics committee for review. However, after recent changes to the rules, the committee is now under the oversight of Ben Sulayem and Senate President Carmelo Sanz de Barros.
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