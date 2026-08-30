Mercedes boss reveals 'hidden battle' facing F1 title favourites

Every F1 fan is aware of the top-level battle in the sport in 2026: drivers on track trying to out-compete each other and finish first.

Most fans are also aware of the development battle, with teams back at the factory trying to build faster parts and better engines in order to aid their drivers in the battle on track.

However, Mercedes' deputy team principal Bradley Lord has revealed a third, 'hidden' battle nested inside both of the first two.

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That hidden battle relates to F1's cost cap, a hard limit on how much teams can spend on parts, (most) salaries, and essentially anything related to car performance. For the 2026 season, that cap number sits at $215m.

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Mercedes chief reveals cost cap issues 'take up a lot of time'

Lord, speaking on the Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show, explained that teams are having to be very deliberate about when they make new, upgraded parts for their cars, choosing between introducing them immediately or waiting until the parts they're replacing hit their natural expiration point.

With this season's new regulations meaning that teams have been developing upgrades at a rapid rate as they begin to better understand the characteristics of 2026 cars, teams (except Haas) look more likely to bump up against the cap than ever.

"There's a hidden battle in there as well, with the cost cap and how you're managing that in the most efficient way," Lord said.

"Are you able just to throw new parts at it as you find performance, or are you waiting for certain parts to reach the end of their useful life to then bring the upgraded versions as well?

"It takes up a lot of people's time working out exactly the best way to navigate that, and lots of predictions on where we're going to score points, how the championship is likely to unfold, and where those optimal moments are."

Wolff confirms cost cap issues

Toto Wolff recently made similar comments, saying after the Dutch Grand Prix: "We haven't got the money to put developments on the car.

"We are trying to evenly split that through the season, based on our calculations of when we can bring the biggest updates and optimising the championship points.

"But we just can do what we can do. That's why it is a development race. If you bring an upgrade, each of the top teams will have a couple of 10ths in it, at least. And that's what you lose.

"So, yeah, the ride has been a bit tougher than at the beginning of the year."

How can Ferrari and McLaren be so aggressive?

When asked about how McLaren and Ferrari have been able to show such aggression with their upgrades, Wolff cautioned: "You will see how towards the end of the season (whether) they are going to be able to deploy as much stuff on to the car as they do now.

Ferrari have been aggressive with their upgrades in 2026.

"Someone might have a different strategy in spending more at the beginning and in the middle of the year than towards the end."

Despite their rivals apparently closing the gap in recent races, Mercedes remain in a very healthy position in both championship races.

Antonelli leads Russell and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton by 59 points in the drivers' standings while the team heads Ferrari by 87 points in the constructors' title race.

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