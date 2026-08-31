Mercedes wrestle with one big question as Hamilton and Norris catch up in F1 title race

To be, or not to be? Wait, not that one...

Mercedes technical director James Allison has admitted that his team faces a choice about their development plans soon.

The Silver Arrows are leading the constructors' championship as they look to secure their first title since 2021, but this season's vast regulation changes have created a rapid development battle off the track.

The pace with which their rivals are improving their cars has left Mercedes in a situation whereby they have to keep pushing forward developing their 2026 car full speed instead of being able to rest on their points lead and pivoting to their 2027 challenger.

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Allison has admitted on the Nu Silver Arrows show that switching the team's focus too early could make things 'a bit itchy' at the end of the year, although he did add that the team's main focus might be just as much on reliability at this point of the year as it is on performance.

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Mercedes chief: Our odds are good

"It's going to be interesting," he said. "Every Formula 1 team always faces the dilemma of when to switch off your efforts on the current car and invest in next year.

"When the development rate is as steep as it seemingly continues to be, that decision gets more difficult because if you switch off too early and your competitors continue to develop at a quarter of a second a month, then the world can get a bit itchy in the final third of the season.

"Our job is to try to judge that switch-off point correctly and to make sure that we keep performance coming to the track at a rate that is going to allow us to, on average, stay with our noses in front of this sort of leap-frogging.

"I think the odds are good for us that we will be able to do that, because I know what the wind tunnel's already produced and I know what's sitting in the wings and will eventually make its way to the track. There's a strong amount of performance that's available there, and we've got a certain amount of points on the board already.

Allison: We need to clean up our act

Allison continued to expand on what his team need to do to ensure they have the best chance possible of maintaining their championship leads.

"We, collectively, want to make sure that we deliver all of those upgrade opportunities smoothly, cleanly, effectively to the track and that just as importantly – in fact, arguably more so – we make sure that the second half of the season is untroubled by reliability, error and self-inflicted wounds that have been too prevalent in the first half of the year," he said.

"Actually, that is going to be far more of a factor. If you have a really good upgrade season it will swing the points one way of another by 10, 15 points, 20 maybe depending on your assumption, but one DNF is that in one go. Our focus will be trying to make sure that we really clean our act up in the second half of the year."

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