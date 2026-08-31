New F1 track ramps up security as theft hits circuit just days before first race
New F1 track ramps up security as theft hits circuit just days before first race
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Well, that's new.
With the first ever F1 race at the Madring now less than two weeks away, the track has suffered the theft of hundreds of meters of electrical cables.
ABC first reported that police are investigating the theft of some 300 meters of cabling, although it's not immediately clear what function the cables were intended to serve at the track – which could have been involved in timing equipment, broadcast feeds, track signal lights, or...well, anything. They're electrical cables.
GPFans understands that security measures have been tightened at the Madrid track in light of the theft, but the incident will not impact the timeline for the circuit to be race-ready in just over a week's time.
The Spanish Grand Prix will be held on September 13th, forming the second half of a double-header with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
F1 HEADLINES: Ralf Schumacher injured in accident as new F1 track branded 'illegal'
Local group oppose Madring construction
The track has faced persistent opposition from a group of local residents, with some calling the brand new Madring circuit 'illegal'.
Initial work on the track began more than a year ago, alongside protests from local residents who objected (and continue to object) to the circuit's construction and the plans for a full-on F1 race weekend, which is now only two weeks away.
Constantino Blanco, spokesperson for the Stop F1 Madrid group, has now predicted that the noise created by the race will cause a 'public health problem', calling the circuit and race an affront to the neighbourhood.
Issues with noise levels in Madrid are taken seriously, with Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium cancelling all concerts since legal proceedings were brought against them for excessive noise levels during concerts in 2024.
The club and the company managing the stadium were cleared of criminal liability in May of 2026, but concerts have still not returned - because the judges didn't rule that the noise levels weren't excessive, rather that the responsibility for regulation breaches would fall on individual concert organisers rather than the owners or operators of the stadium.
GPFans understands that noise levels were officially monitored during the testing period, and that organisers believe they remained within the levels specified in the event's license.
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