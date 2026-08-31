close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
An image of the new Madring circuit under construction in August 2026 ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix

New F1 track ramps up security as theft hits circuit just days before first race

An image of the new Madring circuit under construction in August 2026 ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

New F1 track ramps up security as theft hits circuit just days before first race

Yoink!

Chris Deeley
Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Well, that's new.

With the first ever F1 race at the Madring now less than two weeks away, the track has suffered the theft of hundreds of meters of electrical cables.

ABC first reported that police are investigating the theft of some 300 meters of cabling, although it's not immediately clear what function the cables were intended to serve at the track – which could have been involved in timing equipment, broadcast feeds, track signal lights, or...well, anything. They're electrical cables.

GPFans understands that security measures have been tightened at the Madrid track in light of the theft, but the incident will not impact the timeline for the circuit to be race-ready in just over a week's time.

The Spanish Grand Prix will be held on September 13th, forming the second half of a double-header with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

F1 HEADLINES: Ralf Schumacher injured in accident as new F1 track branded 'illegal'

Local group oppose Madring construction

The track has faced persistent opposition from a group of local residents, with some calling the brand new Madring circuit 'illegal'.

Initial work on the track began more than a year ago, alongside protests from local residents who objected (and continue to object) to the circuit's construction and the plans for a full-on F1 race weekend, which is now only two weeks away.

Constantino Blanco, spokesperson for the Stop F1 Madrid group, has now predicted that the noise created by the race will cause a 'public health problem', calling the circuit and race an affront to the neighbourhood.

Issues with noise levels in Madrid are taken seriously, with Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium cancelling all concerts since legal proceedings were brought against them for excessive noise levels during concerts in 2024.

The club and the company managing the stadium were cleared of criminal liability in May of 2026, but concerts have still not returned - because the judges didn't rule that the noise levels weren't excessive, rather that the responsibility for regulation breaches would fall on individual concert organisers rather than the owners or operators of the stadium.

GPFans understands that noise levels were officially monitored during the testing period, and that organisers believe they remained within the levels specified in the event's license.

READ MORE: Norris admits he is already unhappy with his McLaren deal just TWO days after signing it

READ MORE: BMW issue statement over F1 return

Related

F1 Spanish Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Williams F1 face parts shortage after team-mates crash at Dutch Grand Prix

Williams F1 face parts shortage after team-mates crash at Dutch Grand Prix

  • Today 15:55
Toto Wolff opens up on the horrific crash that ended his professional racing career

Toto Wolff opens up on the horrific crash that ended his professional racing career

  • 26 minutes ago
Aston Martin F1 insider admits uncertainty over Fernando Alonso future

Aston Martin F1 insider admits uncertainty over Fernando Alonso future

  • 1 hour ago
Nike 'in talks' with F1 over entering sport

Nike 'in talks' with F1 over entering sport

  • 3 hours ago
New F1 track poses huge driver traps after 19 red flags stop running at test event

New F1 track poses huge driver traps after 19 red flags stop running at test event

  • Today 09:57
Ferrari's Monza tricks revealed to power Lewis Hamilton to Italian Grand Prix win

Ferrari's Monza tricks revealed to power Lewis Hamilton to Italian Grand Prix win

  • Today 17:33

Just in

21:45
Toto Wolff opens up on the horrific crash that ended his professional racing career
20:50
Aston Martin F1 insider admits uncertainty over Fernando Alonso future
18:45
Nike 'in talks' with F1 over entering sport
17:33
Ferrari's Monza tricks revealed to power Lewis Hamilton to Italian Grand Prix win
16:52
F1 News Today: Ralf Schumacher injured in accident as new F1 track branded 'illegal'
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Ferrari's Monza tricks revealed to power Lewis Hamilton to Italian Grand Prix win Ferrari

Ferrari's Monza tricks revealed to power Lewis Hamilton to Italian Grand Prix win

Today 17:33
'Absolute horror': Toto Wolff endured family tragedy at 15, what it taught him Toto Wolff

'Absolute horror': Toto Wolff endured family tragedy at 15, what it taught him

Today 10:55
New F1 track poses huge driver traps after 19 red flags stop running at test event Latest F1 News

New F1 track poses huge driver traps after 19 red flags stop running at test event

Today 09:57
Hamilton vs Leclerc peace talks called for as F1 star under major pressure - F1 Recap F1 Recap

Hamilton vs Leclerc peace talks called for as F1 star under major pressure - F1 Recap

Yesterday 22:30
Ontdek het op Google Play
x