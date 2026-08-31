Nike 'in talks' with F1 over entering sport

Nike have reportedly held talks with Formula 1 over entering the sport with a huge commercial deal.

Despite rival brands like adidas, Puma, New Era and Castore having footprints in F1, Nike has kept its distance over the last two decades.

Famously they had a partnership with Michael Schumacher, making his racing shoes, after he joined Ferrari in 1996.

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In addition they made limited edition merchandise for fans of the seven world time champion before FILA snatched Schumacher from them in 2002.

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Nike 'were at Miami Grand Prix'

They've been out of the sport since but according the Sports Business Journal they have held discussions with Formula One Management over returning to the sport in a bigger capacity.

The report claims Nike executives attended the Miami Grand Prix back in May about a commercial deal that could span sponsorship and licensing elements.

Complicating the situation is F1's existing relationship with Puma. In 2023, F1 and the German brand signed a 'multi-year' deal that allowed Puma to produce F1 licensed apparel, footwear and accessories.

That then asks the question of what Nike can offer that Puma already do not.

GPFans have approached F1 and Nike for comment.

There were rumours earlier in the season of Nike teaming up with F1's newest team Cadillac. Both the team's drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas were wearing Nike trainers in official pictures released by the team.

Michael Schumacher made an F1 deal with Nike in 1996

Nike on the downturn

Nike's biggest rivals adidas already have tie-ups with two teams in Audi and current world championship leaders Mercedes.

For Nike, a surprise entrance into F1 would represent a change of strategies that has seen the company fall on hard times.

The American brand's stock has gone down 76 per cent over the last five years according to Yahoo Finance.

By contrast, F1's stock in the shape of its owners Liberty Media has increased by a massive 111 per cent in the same period. This might explain why Nike is now reportedly seeking a change of course.

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