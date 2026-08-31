According to team principal James Vowles, Williams is facing a challenging period ahead as they prepare for the Italian and Spanish Grands Prix.

The team currently finds itself in a difficult spot with a shortage of spare parts, a problem that has left them scrambling. Vowles shared his thoughts during the team’s post-race review on the Vowles Verdict show.

Despite starting the season with optimism after finishing fifth in last year’s constructors’ championship, Williams now sits in ninth place with just eleven points.

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The recent incident at the Dutch Grand Prix, where drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon collided, has contributed to their ongoing parts shortage.

In response, the team is hard at work on a significant update package for the Azerbaijan race, which they are referring to internally as a ‘B-spec’ update.

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The damage incurred at Zandvoort has created serious hurdles as the team gears up for races at Monza and the new street circuit in Madrid.

“There's a huge amount to do on the lead up towards Monza,” Vowles said. "In terms of Monza and Madrid, I still think we're going to be in a difficult situation. We'll do our very best at both of those events, but it's going to be difficult."

Vowles also pointed to the disappointing pace of the FW48, the car that missed its shakedown in Barcelona due to delays.

Even for Monza, a circuit historically well-suited to their car, expectations have been set low.

“It’s a track that historically has suited our car,” he explained. “I think though the reality behind it, some elements that we will better, but our car performance isn't in the right place to be able to maximise that in a moment. We'll do our very best, but it's going to be a difficult weekend.”

James Vowles admits tough times at Williams

Williams focus beyond Monza and Madrid

Despite the current setbacks, the team remains dedicated to making long-term improvements. “We've got a few elements in the background, but the reality is we're working behind the scenes on elements that will come later in the year”, Vowles stated.

“We have huge numbers of projects though in the background to make sure that we're just digging out what went wrong this winter and fixing for the long term, and that's our commitment today, as it will be in six months' time.”

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