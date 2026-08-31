FIA announces circuit configuration for Italian Grand Prix at Monza and it could help Ferrari
FIA announces circuit configuration for Italian Grand Prix at Monza and it could help Ferrari
FOUR straight zones at MonzaMake us your Google favorite
The FIA has designated four distinct zones at Monza where drivers can engage the new Straight Mode during this year’s Italian Grand Prix.
This innovation replaces last season’s DRS technology, marking a return to active aerodynamics as a core performance element.
Under the current regulations, the focus on straight sections has shifted to the implementation of Straight Mode, a configuration in which both the front and rear wings are adjusted to minimise aerodynamic drag.
Unlike the old DRS system, this mode is now an integrated aspect of the car’s performance. Every driver is allowed to activate it within the designated zones to extract maximum efficiency from their hybrid power units, regardless of the gap to the car ahead.
F1 HEADLINES: Ralf Schumacher injured in accident as new F1 track branded 'illegal'
Four strategic zones on the 'Temple of Speed'
The official circuit map clearly indicates the spots where teams can flatten their wings.
The FIA has selected four areas for this purpose: the main straight running from the start-finish line, the segment from the exit of Curva Grande to the entry of Variante della Roggia, the stretch after the second Lesmo curve up to Variante Ascari, and the stretch from Ascari’s exit to the entry of the Parabolica.
In addition, a separate system known as Overtake Mode has been introduced to facilitate on-track battles.
When a driver vehicles within one second of the competitor ahead, they receive an extra 0.5 MJ of electric energy.
The activation point for this boost is located just before the Parabolica, allowing the system to kick in immediately after the curve. While the leading car’s output is trimmed, limiting its speed to 290 km/h, the chasing car can unleash a full 350 kW boost, reaching up to 337 km/h.
Ferrari is reportedly bringing a special engine upgrade, dubbed the ADUO-2, to their home circuit this weekend. The upgrade is designed to help the team maximize the benefits of these new energy modes on track.
READ MORE: F1 star returns after four-year ban lifted
READ MORE: Verstappen and Norris have given F1 a huge problem for years to come
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Ferrari's Monza tricks revealed to power Lewis Hamilton to Italian Grand Prix win
'Absolute horror': Toto Wolff endured family tragedy at 15, what it taught him
New F1 track poses huge driver traps after 19 red flags stop running at test event
Hamilton vs Leclerc peace talks called for as F1 star under major pressure - F1 Recap
Latest News
FIA announces circuit configuration for Italian Grand Prix at Monza and it could help Ferrari
- 1 hour ago
Toto Wolff opens up on the horrific crash that ended his professional racing career
- 2 hours ago
Aston Martin F1 insider admits uncertainty over Fernando Alonso future
- 3 hours ago
New F1 track ramps up security as theft hits circuit just days before first race
- Yesterday 19:50
Nike 'in talks' with F1 over entering sport
- Yesterday 18:45
Ferrari's Monza tricks revealed to power Lewis Hamilton to Italian Grand Prix win
- Yesterday 17:33
Most read
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $9bn valuation as team boss triggers record sale: F1 News Recap
- 15 august
F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
- 13 august
'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed
- 15 august
F1 team boss removed from role as replacement announced
- 12 august
Why is this the last Dutch Grand Prix? F1 organisers confirm emotional KO for iconic circuit
- 23 august
F1 star returns after four-year ban lifted
- 29 august