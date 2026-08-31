The FIA has designated four distinct zones at Monza where drivers can engage the new Straight Mode during this year’s Italian Grand Prix.

This innovation replaces last season’s DRS technology, marking a return to active aerodynamics as a core performance element.

Under the current regulations, the focus on straight sections has shifted to the implementation of Straight Mode, a configuration in which both the front and rear wings are adjusted to minimise aerodynamic drag.

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Unlike the old DRS system, this mode is now an integrated aspect of the car’s performance. Every driver is allowed to activate it within the designated zones to extract maximum efficiency from their hybrid power units, regardless of the gap to the car ahead.

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Four strategic zones on the 'Temple of Speed'

The official circuit map clearly indicates the spots where teams can flatten their wings.

The FIA has selected four areas for this purpose: the main straight running from the start-finish line, the segment from the exit of Curva Grande to the entry of Variante della Roggia, the stretch after the second Lesmo curve up to Variante Ascari, and the stretch from Ascari’s exit to the entry of the Parabolica.

Er zullen vier Straight Mode-zones zijn op het circuit van Monza aankomend weekend. #F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/IfAg0OHFG6 — GPFans NL (@GPFansNL) August 31, 2026

In addition, a separate system known as Overtake Mode has been introduced to facilitate on-track battles.

When a driver vehicles within one second of the competitor ahead, they receive an extra 0.5 MJ of electric energy.

The activation point for this boost is located just before the Parabolica, allowing the system to kick in immediately after the curve. While the leading car’s output is trimmed, limiting its speed to 290 km/h, the chasing car can unleash a full 350 kW boost, reaching up to 337 km/h.

Ferrari is reportedly bringing a special engine upgrade, dubbed the ADUO-2, to their home circuit this weekend. The upgrade is designed to help the team maximize the benefits of these new energy modes on track.

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