Toto Wolff opens up on the horrific crash that ended his professional racing career
Toto Wolff opens up on the horrific crash that ended his professional racing career
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Toto Wolff has opened up on the crash that ended his racing career in his early 20s.
The crash which sparked the decision, as it turns out, wasn't even one that the Mercedes team principal was involved in. Rather, it was the one at the 1994 Monaco Grand Prix which put his fellow Austrian Karl Wendlinger into a weeks-long coma.
Wolff revealed to the SAP podcast that at the time of Wendlinger's crash, the two shared a sponsor – who told Wolff that the weeks spent by the F1 driver's hospital bed had convinced him to withdraw his sponsorship at the end of the season, saying 'I don't want to be responsible for your wellbeing'.
Despite the sponsor saying he would continue to pay Wolff for the rest of the 1994 season, the Austrian hung up his helmet more or less on the spot, much to the confusion of his team.
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Wolff opens up on end of racing career
Wolff was initially asked if the crash that ended his career was his infamous 189mph, 27G hit at the Nurburgring in 2009 which left him with a major concussion and the loss of some of his senses for several months, but said: "That was much later in my life.
"We're talking when I was around 20, 21, 22, in 1994. It was the year that was important for me, I was racing professionally, I went to New Zealand in the winter.
"I was a pay driver – a kind of pay driver, didn't need to bring money. Then I embarked on the European series and I was leading it straight from the get-go, but kind of struggled to have consistency in the results. Then in spring 1994, we had those terrible accidents in Formula 1.
"First the Austrian Roland Ratzenberger died at Imola and then three days later Ayrton Senna died [note: Senna actually died the day after Ratzenberger], and then a week or two after in Monte-Carlo another Austrian got severely injured and fell into a coma, Karl Wendlinger, who was a friend of mine, and my sponsor was his sponsor.
"The sponsor said 'I'll pay you until the end of the year, but I don't want to be responsible for your wellbeing. I can't take it again, to spend weeks by your hospital bed like I did with Karl, being intubated'.
"I...it was a kind of intuitive decision, knowing that I needed that support and it was gone, to say 'let's stop now'. Basically pulled the plug midseason. Incomprehensible to my team manager and the wider group within the team, and I said 'no, the career ends here'.
"It's also because I realised that I lacked some of the basis. In hindsight, I look back now and I'm very sure I would have made a career as a professional driver, but where would I be today in my 50s? Probably I wouldn't be satisfied in the same way I am today. In that respect, cut the cord."
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