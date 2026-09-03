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Piastri in navy Red Bull race suit next to Verstappen in papaya McLaren race suit with Red Bull Racing sign and logo as background

Oscar Piastri to Red Bull is not dead and neither is Max Verstappen drama

Piastri in navy Red Bull race suit next to Verstappen in papaya McLaren race suit with Red Bull Racing sign and logo as background — Photo: © IMAGO

Oscar Piastri to Red Bull is not dead and neither is Max Verstappen drama

We could be set for a sequel

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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If you thought Oscar Piastri to Red Bull had gone away for ever, think again.

The 25-year-old Australian star was tipped to be the odd man out this summer had McLaren gone through with a move for four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

The F1 silly season rumours had McLaren in talks with Verstappen, and the end result effectively being a straight swap which would see Max wearing papaya in 2027 and Oscar at Red Bull.

Instead it was Verstappen signing a record-breaking contract extension through to 2030, which is reportedly worth $107million per season.

For now Piastri remains very much a McLaren driver, contracted through to at least the end of 2027 and in theory everybody can sleep easily. But not so fast.

The Verstappen drama, and Piastri to Red Bull with it, may have gone quiet just for now but it could well return soon. The key point here being the detail of the Dutchman's new Red Bull contract.

READ MORE: Red Bull confirm driver replacement for Italian Grand Prix as F1 star ruled out with injury

A Verstappen exit clause could mean a 2027 repeat

His last deal of course contained an exit clause which had been triggered this summer when he reached the summer break outside the top two in the championship standings.

As top BBC F1 insider Andrew Benson rightly points out, if the new deal carries a similar clause, and Red Bull struggle again in 2027, we can expect a rerun of this summer's transfer saga.

Writing in his regular Q and A column with readers, Benson explained: "Both McLaren and Piastri reject any suggestion that there might be tension in their relationship.

"It's a fact, though, that McLaren wanted to sign Max Verstappen this summer, and that if they had it's virtually certain it would have been Piastri who was replaced.

"That possibility has receded for now, with Verstappen's new contract with Red Bull.

"But that contract has performance clauses, and if Red Bull are still struggling next year, it may well be that McLaren have another go for Verstappen."

Piastri the odd man out, again

If Verstappen is in play for McLaren next summer, then once again it is likely to be Piastri making way. His world champion team-mate Lando Norris just signed his big extension through 2030 and he is going nowhere.

So this is one blockbuster storyline that didn't happen this summer, but is far from dead.

If Red Bull don't cut the mustard in 2027, expect a sequel with a very similar script.

READ MORE: Bombshell new Honda report claims true extent of Aston Martin power vacuum

READ MORE: Ferrari announce peace talks with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

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F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren Oscar Piastri

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