Max Verstappen linked with new series switch as F1 champion targets Portugal race

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen will race outside of F1 once again later this year, according to widespread reports.

With Verstappen's F1 future now decided after he signed that blockbuster new deal with Red Bull ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, the latest rumour is that the Dutchman could once again go GT3 racing in October.

Multiple online outlets have now reported that Verstappen could feature for his own team - Verstappen Racing - in the final round of the GT3 World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup, which is set to be held at Portimão Circuit in Portugal across the weekend of October 16-18.

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It wouldn't be the first time that Verstappen has raced with the team this season, having already competed with the team in the NLS2 race at the Nürburgring in March, as well as the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring race back in May.

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Could Max Verstappen race in GT3 at Portimao?

At this stage, nothing has been confirmed, and the above reports are purely speculation. However, it certainly is possible that Verstappen could race in GT3 that weekend.

While the F1 calendar looks gruelling for the remainder of the season, with 11 races to come over the next 15 weeks, one of those off weekends does fall on the same date as the GT3 event in Portimao.

F1 races at the Singapore Grand Prix on October 11, then resumes again at COTA for the US Grand Prix on October 25, meaning Verstappen's F1 duties certainly won't stop him from taking part in Portimao.

Furthermore, Verstappen Racing may need a driver or two to take part in the race. Their drivers in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup so far this season have been Jules Gounon, Daniel Juncadella and Chris Lulham.

However, Gounon and Juncadella also race in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) with Alpine and Genesis Magma Racing, respectively, and the same weekend that the GT3 Endurance Cup finale takes place, the 6 Hours of Barcelona takes place in WEC.

Another name that has been linked with Verstappen Racing for the event is five-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou. However, like the Verstappen reports, it is just a rumour at this stage, with nothing having been confirmed at this stage.

Verstappen's F1 season so far

Another weekend away from F1 might not be the worst thing for Verstappen, with Red Bull continuing to struggle to match the pace of the likes of Mercedes, McLaren and Ferrari.

Last time out at the Dutch Grand Prix, the four-time champion was involved in a huge crash, resulting in an early DNF and leaving him sixth in the F1 standings and 130 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

A fifth title is out of the question this year, but Verstappen now heads to Monza looking to close that gap.

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