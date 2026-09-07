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An image of F1 star Kimi Raikkonen with his children

Kimi Raikkonen in Red Bull garage as F1 team eye driver signing for the future

An image of F1 star Kimi Raikkonen with his children — Photo: © IMAGO

Kimi Raikkonen in Red Bull garage as F1 team eye driver signing for the future

Warning: This will make you feel old!

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
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2007 F1 world champion Kimi Antonelli was spotted in the Red Bull garage during the Italian Grand Prix this weekend as the team reportedly eyes a driver signing for the future.

While F1 is currently being dominated by Kimi Antonelli, the sport has seen a mighty fast Kimi before, with Raikkonen having had a hugely successful career between 2001 and 2021.

During that time, the Finn drove for teams such as McLaren, Ferrari, and Lotus, competing in 353 grands prix (349 starts), winning 21 of them and one world championship.

Raikkonen, now 46, retired after a three-year stint with Alfa Romeo at the end of the 2021 season, but now the Raikkonen name could soon be back on the books of an F1 team.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton launches Leclerc attack as FIA stewards explain crucial decision

Red Bull 'set to sign' Raikkonen

Kimi won't be making another comeback, though! Instead, it appears that Red Bull are looking to sign his son, Robin.

That is according to a report from RacingNews365, who claim that Red Bull are set to sign the 11-year-old Robin Raikkonen to their junior programme.

Red Bull notoriously have one of the most successful junior programmes in F1, with seven of the current drivers in the sport having spent time as a Red Bull junior.

Now, the aforementioned report claims that Raikkonen is set to be the latest talented young star to join Red Bull's junior books in the hope of reaching F1, with an official announcement due soon.

Raikkonen spotted in Red Bull garage

Kimi Raikkonen being pictured inside the Red Bull garage during the event in Monza certainly did nothing to quell those rumours.

Ahead of Sunday's race, the Finn could be seen chatting away with Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies inside the garage as preparations continued ahead of the race.

It wasn't a secret appearance, though. Red Bull's own social media team captured the moment and shared it to their social media platforms, fuelling the speculation that his son is about to join the team even further.

READ MORE: Verstappen claims broken Italian GP track nearly put him out of the race

READ MORE: Ferrari humiliated at Italian GP as Hamilton F1 title chances suffer knockout blow

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F1 Red Bull Kimi Raikkonen

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