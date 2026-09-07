Charles Leclerc admits eyesight fears after massive Italian Grand Prix crash
Charles Leclerc admits eyesight fears after massive Italian Grand Prix crash
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Charles Leclerc has revealed a scary detail about his big crash at Sunday's Italian Grand Prix, speaking after the race.
The Ferrari star hit the barriers at high speed after losing control at Monza's iconic Parabolica corner on just the second lap of the race, causing a red flag period which lasted some 30 minutes before action resumed.
The impact was heavy enough to mandate a visit to the track's medical centre, where he was examined and released. Speaking to the media afterward, Leclerc revealed that he had 'not great vision' in his right eye immediately after the crash, something which has since cleared up.
He allayed fears that he might've hurt his neck in the high-speed impact, but did admit that he was most concerned about his vision when leaving the car.
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Leclerc reveals vision issue after huge impact
“The neck was OK," he explained, "it was just the vision a little bit at first. The right eye was not showing me great vision, but now it's all good, so that's the thing I was most worried of getting off the car.
"Then after that everything, a bit of pain here and there, which is normal after a crash like this, so nothing more.”
With F1 teams, drivers and medics understandably touchy about the health of drivers who go racing just inches from each other at 200mph, Leclerc will have some extra medical tests to undergo through the week in the build-up to next weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, and the Madring's debut in F1.
“I think I'll have quite a few additional checks that we still have to do on my side, probably tonight and tomorrow, to make sure that I'll be fully fine for Madrid," he said. "It should be the case, but better be safe than sorry.”
He seemed to still be slightly baffled by the cause of his crash, saying: "I went on throttle – on the first lap it felt kind of weird, I had to go back off and on throttle. On that second lap, I tried to do the same thing but, I don't know, it just felt a little bit weird, so we'll look into it.”
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