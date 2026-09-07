close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Martin Brundle and Nico Rosberg at the Monaco GP talking into Sky mics by the harbour

Nico Rosberg astonished by Martin Brundle F1 take: 'I thought you knew what you were talking about!'

Martin Brundle and Nico Rosberg at the Monaco GP talking into Sky mics by the harbour — Photo: © IMAGO

Nico Rosberg astonished by Martin Brundle F1 take: 'I thought you knew what you were talking about!'

Rosberg took on Brundle

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
 Google Make us your Google favorite

It is not often anybody takes on the oracle Martin Brundle when it comes to expertly analysing an F1 flashpoint, but Nico Rosberg is not just anybody.

The Sky Sports F1 analysts clashed on Sunday at Monza when called on to give their takes on that controversial Lap 1 incident involving Ferrari stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc during the Italian Grand Prix.

The incident came after Leclerc and Hamilton tangled into turn one at the start, with the Monegasque star squeezing Hamilton out into the gravel after the chicane.

Hamilton was left fuming over the radio, shouting 'Charles pushed me off!'

Brundle and Rosberg got an early chance to debate the incident during the red flag period which followed Leclerc's subsequent heavy crash and DNF on Lap 2.

READ MORE: Ferrari humiliated at Italian GP as Hamilton F1 title chances suffer knockout blow

Rosberg blamed Leclerc, Brundle did not

In short, 2016 world champion Rosberg was convinced this was a crime with a clear culprit - Leclerc - but Brundle disagreed.

The former Mercedes star said: "No way Martin! 100 percent Charles’ fault. That's an easy one.

"The rules are, if the driver on the outside - which in this case is Lewis - is ahead at some point towards the apex, then the inside must leave room. It's very straightforward and simple.

"Lewis was ahead going in, so Charles has to leave room, and he didn't. So it's 100 percent Charles' fault. The rule is very clear. It is written in black and white. I can tell you which page - page 11."

Brundle responded by saying he had called the incident in "exactly the opposite way", which was a red rag to an astonished Rosberg.

Hamilton and Leclerc clashed in the Italian Grand Prix.
Hamilton and Leclerc clashed in the Italian Grand Prix.

Rosberg: 'No way Martin!'

He responded incredulously: "No way! Martin, I thought you knew what you were talking about usually!"

Despite the disagreement, the pair were able to find just a little common ground as they continued to debate on air.

Brundle continued: "I think that Charles had the inside line. He was far enough ahead.

"My call is that I think he was a bit upset with what happened on the way into the first corner."

Rosberg concurred, responding: "That’s true. Lewis was too aggressive."

READ MORE: Hamilton blasts Leclerc before Ferrari star crashes out of Italian GP

Related

F1 Martin Brundle Italian Grand Prix Sky Sports F1 Nico Rosberg

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Charles Leclerc admits eyesight fears after massive Italian Grand Prix crash

Charles Leclerc admits eyesight fears after massive Italian Grand Prix crash

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied at Monza

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied at Monza

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton launches Charles Leclerc attack as FIA stewards explain crucial decision

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton launches Charles Leclerc attack as FIA stewards explain crucial decision

  • 2 hours ago
FIA stewards explain decision over George Russell Italian Grand Prix investigation decision

FIA stewards explain decision over George Russell Italian Grand Prix investigation decision

  • Yesterday 21:45
F1 champion Nico Rosberg says Charles Leclerc deserved penalty for Lewis Hamilton incident

F1 champion Nico Rosberg says Charles Leclerc deserved penalty for Lewis Hamilton incident

  • Yesterday 19:55
Max Verstappen claims broken Italian Grand Prix track nearly put him out of the race

Max Verstappen claims broken Italian Grand Prix track nearly put him out of the race

  • Yesterday 18:55

Just in

08:58
Charles Leclerc admits eyesight fears after massive Italian Grand Prix crash
08:15
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied at Monza
07:30
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton launches Charles Leclerc attack as FIA stewards explain crucial decision
6-9
F1 champion Max Verstappen hails 'unbelievable' driver for saving rival star's life
6-9
FIA stewards explain decision over George Russell Italian Grand Prix investigation decision
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Charles Leclerc admits eyesight fears after massive Italian Grand Prix crash Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc admits eyesight fears after massive Italian Grand Prix crash

1 hour ago
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied at Monza F1 Italian Grand Prix

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied at Monza

2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton piles blame on Charles Leclerc after Ferrari chaos at Italian Grand Prix Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton piles blame on Charles Leclerc after Ferrari chaos at Italian Grand Prix

Yesterday 20:58
Ferrari humiliated at Italian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton F1 title chances suffer knockout blow Italian Grand Prix

Ferrari humiliated at Italian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton F1 title chances suffer knockout blow

Yesterday 17:55
Ontdek het op Google Play
x