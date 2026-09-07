Nico Rosberg astonished by Martin Brundle F1 take: 'I thought you knew what you were talking about!'
Nico Rosberg astonished by Martin Brundle F1 take: 'I thought you knew what you were talking about!'
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It is not often anybody takes on the oracle Martin Brundle when it comes to expertly analysing an F1 flashpoint, but Nico Rosberg is not just anybody.
The Sky Sports F1 analysts clashed on Sunday at Monza when called on to give their takes on that controversial Lap 1 incident involving Ferrari stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc during the Italian Grand Prix.
The incident came after Leclerc and Hamilton tangled into turn one at the start, with the Monegasque star squeezing Hamilton out into the gravel after the chicane.
Hamilton was left fuming over the radio, shouting 'Charles pushed me off!'
Brundle and Rosberg got an early chance to debate the incident during the red flag period which followed Leclerc's subsequent heavy crash and DNF on Lap 2.
READ MORE: Ferrari humiliated at Italian GP as Hamilton F1 title chances suffer knockout blow
Rosberg blamed Leclerc, Brundle did not
In short, 2016 world champion Rosberg was convinced this was a crime with a clear culprit - Leclerc - but Brundle disagreed.
The former Mercedes star said: "No way Martin! 100 percent Charles’ fault. That's an easy one.
"The rules are, if the driver on the outside - which in this case is Lewis - is ahead at some point towards the apex, then the inside must leave room. It's very straightforward and simple.
"Lewis was ahead going in, so Charles has to leave room, and he didn't. So it's 100 percent Charles' fault. The rule is very clear. It is written in black and white. I can tell you which page - page 11."
Brundle responded by saying he had called the incident in "exactly the opposite way", which was a red rag to an astonished Rosberg.
Rosberg: 'No way Martin!'
He responded incredulously: "No way! Martin, I thought you knew what you were talking about usually!"
Despite the disagreement, the pair were able to find just a little common ground as they continued to debate on air.
Brundle continued: "I think that Charles had the inside line. He was far enough ahead.
"My call is that I think he was a bit upset with what happened on the way into the first corner."
Rosberg concurred, responding: "That’s true. Lewis was too aggressive."
READ MORE: Hamilton blasts Leclerc before Ferrari star crashes out of Italian GP
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