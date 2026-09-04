Isack Hadjar is reportedly in a race against time to get back to fitness for the Spanish Grand Prix next weekend – a race he may struggle to win.

The Frenchman missed F1's return post-summer break at Zandvoort last month with a broken wrist sustained while training, and is absent once again this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix.

Red Bull delayed making a decision on his availability for as long as possible, waiting until Wednesday to confirm that Liam Lawson would once again step in as Max Verstappen's team-mate.

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French outlet L'Equipe have subsequently reported that it 'seems almost certain' Hadjar will also be sidelined for the Spanish Grand Prix at the brand new Madring in a week's time.

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Hadjar comeback delayed by wrist injury

The report also claims that Red Bull hope to have their second driver back in place by the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku at the end of the month, capping his races missed at three.

Sky Sports appeared to back up L'Equipe during their FP1 broadcast on Friday morning, Karun Chandhok saying of Lawson in the Red Bull: "We think he's probably going to be in it next weekend in Madrid."

As frustrating as his continued absence will be for Hadjar, it's unlikely to be too consequential in the long term, with his contract expected to be extended to drive alongside Verstappen again in 2027.

There was one piece of good news for the Frenchman on Friday though – the FIA announcing that the results of the Monaco Grand Prix have been changed on appeal, re-applying two penalties to Pierre Gasly and vaulting Hadjar back up to third, his first podium finish with the team.

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