For the second time this season the Monaco Grand Prix has been changed, with Pierre Gasly losing his podium for the Alpine team.

Gasly had finished third on the road in the race back in June, but was handed a post-race penalty demoting him to seventh, with Isack Hadjar claiming the final podium spot behind race winner Kimi Antonelli and second place Lewis Hamilton.

Alpine launched a right of review with the FIA after race, which was successful and resulted in Gasly's penalty being wiped and restoring him to third.

Article continues under video

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton stuns at Monza as Leclerc confirms Ferrari exit talks

Isack Hadjar gains podium back from Pierre Gasly

However, McLaren and Red Bull rejected the change and petitioned with the FIA Court of Appeal to reinstate the penalties. Now the COA have announced that Gasly's penalty has been restored meaning the race takes its original result.

So Hadjar gets his third place back and Gasly is demoted to seventh once more.

Final classification for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Alpine release statement

An Alpine statement read: "The team expresses its disappointment and frustration with the outcome reached by the FIA International Court of Appeal relating to the result of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.

"While we disagree with the decision, and still fully maintain that Car #10 [Gasly] did not exceed the Pit Lane speed limit at any point during the race, the team acknowledges the decision of the judging panel from the recent hearing in Paris.

"While the result is not what we had hoped for, as we feel that we have been unjustly punished, the team is firmly focused on continuing to improve its performance on track and remains in a close and very competitive Championship fight.

"This outcome will not deter the team's efforts and motivation in achieving it objective by the end of the season."

Pierre Gasly has lost his podium from the Monaco Grand Prix

Gasly had been given two five-second penalties for exceeding the pit-lane limit, which affected multiple drivers during the race, prompting speculation that the FIA's timing beam was incorrectly placed at the start of the pit-lane.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri was one of the drivers hit by a penalty but served his during a pit-lane meaning he couldn't directly appeal the penalty the same was Alpine did with Gasly.

Gasly in fact had two five-second penalties during the race, resulting in 10 seconds being added to his time post race.

FIA admit systems review

A 28-page document was released to confirm the findings of the appeal, with the FIA stating they would review its own systems in regards to its questioned timing system.

“The FIA notes the decision today from the International Court of Appeal (ICA) in relation to the hearing of Tuesday, August 25 (case ICA-2026-06-07-08-09),” it said in a statement.”

“The ICA decision upholds the appeals of McLaren F1 Team and Red Bull Racing against the decisions of the stewards contained in document 99 of the Monaco Grand Prix, effectively overturning those decisions.

“The FIA is reviewing the methodology and operation of the current Formula 1 timing system and the related regulatory matters. It will also be reviewing other judicial procedures and operations including the right of review and the appeal processes.

Isack Hadjar has regained his Monaco podium from Gasly

“The FIA is fully supportive of the Stewarding process and the independence and objectivity of the diverse panels of Stewards who are an integral part of global motorsport.

“Stewards’ decisions are taken in a different environment to that of the Court, whereas the Court has access to extensive and additional legal counsel input, arguments and evidence.

“The FIA Stewards constantly review their processes and take part in extensive professional development. Every decision of the ICA is carefully examined by FIA Stewards ensuring a process of continuous improvement.”

Updated F1 Drivers' Standings after Monaco result change

The Drivers' standings now look like this at 1300 UK on Friday September 4:

2026 F1 Driver Standings Pos Driver Team Points 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 242 2 George Russell Mercedes 183 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 183 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mastercard 159 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 155 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 112 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mastercard 106 8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing 71 9 Liam Lawson Red Bull Racing 51 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 35 11 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 25 12 Franco Colapinto Alpine 19 13 Oliver Bearman Haas 18 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi Revolut 10 15 Nico Hülkenberg Audi Revolut 6 16 Carlos Sainz Williams 6 17 Alexander Albon Williams 5 18 Esteban Ocon Haas 3 19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 3 20 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 0 21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0 22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0 23 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0

Updated Constructors' Standings

The new Constructors' standings are as follows:

Pos Team Points 1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 425 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 338 3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 265 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 199 5 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 70 6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 54 7 TGR Haas F1 Team 21 8 Audi Revolut F1 Team 16 9 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 11 10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 3 11 Cadillac F1 Team 0

READ MORE: Monaco built a new $2.3bn district in the sea and F1 star Max Verstappen moved in

Written by Dan Ripley - Global Editor I've been a massive F1 fan since the mid 1990s and continue to study the history of the sport long before that. As an experienced motor sport reporter covering F1, MotoGP and the LeMans 24 Hour race, being part of GPFans has allowed me to work with a diverse team with all sorts of different backgrounds in watching the sport and given me a greater appreciation of F1. View full biography

Related