JPM is high on Newey and the team in green

Aston Martin had a disastrous start to the 2026 F1 season but things are at least heading in the right direction for the Adrian Newey dream team.

The 67-year-old Englishman was expected to usher in a new era for the Silverstone outfit when he completed a blockbuster move after leaving Red Bull.

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Things did not start well for the sport's foremost design genius though - the much-maligned new Honda power unit came with major issues and Newey's chassis also came in for criticism.

Things began to turn around at the Hungarian Grand Prix in July when Newey - having resisted the urge to make small, incremental changes to the car - brought one massive package of upgrades. Sixteen in total.

The results were immediately there for all to see as two-time world champion Fernando Alonso made it out of Q1 and the gap to the midfield cars lessened considerably.

Fast forward a couple of races and Alonso - now with an upgraded Honda power unit - was able to claim two world championship points with a brilliant drive to P9 at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Alonso himself has described the transformation as 'incredible' as he ponders whether to sign a new contract with the team at the age of 45.

Alonso says the transformation is 'incredible'.

Montoya a massive Aston Martin believer

One man who clearly believes he should is former F1 superstar turned TV analyst Juan Pablo Montoya.

To say the Colombian great is high on what Newey is building at Aston Martin would be an understatement, just listen to what he had to say while on camera for F1 TV in the Monza paddock this week.

"If you're Fernando you look at the step. This is the first full Adrian car and what Honda is doing. and where they're going already - oh my God they're coming, they're really coming."

Montoya also has a message to the naysayers who say the jury is still out and that it could take years for them to contend for race wins.

'They're really coming'

"Whether you believe it or not, I'm a big believer that they're coming and they're gonna really shock the world."

Alonso's pending decision is the biggest domino left to fall in F1 silly season 2026, but right now the smart money is on the Spaniard committing for at least another year based on recent improvements.

As for Newey, any doubts there may have been about his ability to still produce F1 rocket ships are receding fast with his chassis finally starting to live up to those lofty expectations.

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