close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Adrian Newey, Lawrence Stroll, generic, Aston Martin, 2026

Aston Martin will 'shock the world' says F1 legend: 'Oh my God they're coming'

Adrian Newey, Lawrence Stroll, generic, Aston Martin, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Aston Martin will 'shock the world' says F1 legend: 'Oh my God they're coming'

JPM is high on Newey and the team in green

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Aston Martin had a disastrous start to the 2026 F1 season but things are at least heading in the right direction for the Adrian Newey dream team.

The 67-year-old Englishman was expected to usher in a new era for the Silverstone outfit when he completed a blockbuster move after leaving Red Bull.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton launches Leclerc attack as FIA stewards explain crucial decision

Things did not start well for the sport's foremost design genius though - the much-maligned new Honda power unit came with major issues and Newey's chassis also came in for criticism.

Things began to turn around at the Hungarian Grand Prix in July when Newey - having resisted the urge to make small, incremental changes to the car - brought one massive package of upgrades. Sixteen in total.

The results were immediately there for all to see as two-time world champion Fernando Alonso made it out of Q1 and the gap to the midfield cars lessened considerably.

Fast forward a couple of races and Alonso - now with an upgraded Honda power unit - was able to claim two world championship points with a brilliant drive to P9 at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Alonso himself has described the transformation as 'incredible' as he ponders whether to sign a new contract with the team at the age of 45.

Alonso says the transformation is 'incredible'.
Alonso says the transformation is 'incredible'.

Montoya a massive Aston Martin believer

One man who clearly believes he should is former F1 superstar turned TV analyst Juan Pablo Montoya.

To say the Colombian great is high on what Newey is building at Aston Martin would be an understatement, just listen to what he had to say while on camera for F1 TV in the Monza paddock this week.

"If you're Fernando you look at the step. This is the first full Adrian car and what Honda is doing. and where they're going already - oh my God they're coming, they're really coming."

Montoya also has a message to the naysayers who say the jury is still out and that it could take years for them to contend for race wins.

'They're really coming'

"Whether you believe it or not, I'm a big believer that they're coming and they're gonna really shock the world."

Alonso's pending decision is the biggest domino left to fall in F1 silly season 2026, but right now the smart money is on the Spaniard committing for at least another year based on recent improvements.

As for Newey, any doubts there may have been about his ability to still produce F1 rocket ships are receding fast with his chassis finally starting to live up to those lofty expectations.

READ MORE: Charles Leclerc confirms Ferrari exit talks as F1 star honest about 'other opportunities'

Related

F1 Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Juan Pablo Montoya

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Kimi Raikkonen in Red Bull garage as F1 team eye driver signing for the future

Kimi Raikkonen in Red Bull garage as F1 team eye driver signing for the future

  • 1 hour ago
Charles Leclerc claims Lewis Hamilton battle at Monza 'went too far'

Charles Leclerc claims Lewis Hamilton battle at Monza 'went too far'

  • 3 hours ago
Ferrari have blown it again, only Christian Horner can fix this mess and the Lewis Hamilton problem

Ferrari have blown it again, only Christian Horner can fix this mess and the Lewis Hamilton problem

  • Today 12:46
Italian Grand Prix result in doubt as F1 team set to appeal against rival

Italian Grand Prix result in doubt as F1 team set to appeal against rival

  • Today 11:00
Nico Rosberg astonished by Martin Brundle F1 take: 'I thought you knew what you were talking about!'

Nico Rosberg astonished by Martin Brundle F1 take: 'I thought you knew what you were talking about!'

  • Today 09:43
FIA announce pit lane start for F1 champion at Italian Grand Prix

FIA announce pit lane start for F1 champion at Italian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 12:24

Just in

15:55
Kimi Raikkonen in Red Bull garage as F1 team eye driver signing for the future
13:55
Charles Leclerc claims Lewis Hamilton battle at Monza 'went too far'
12:46
Ferrari have blown it again, only Christian Horner can fix this mess and the Lewis Hamilton problem
11:00
Italian Grand Prix result in doubt as F1 team set to appeal against rival
09:43
Nico Rosberg astonished by Martin Brundle F1 take: 'I thought you knew what you were talking about!'
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Ferrari have blown it again, only Christian Horner can fix this mess and the Lewis Hamilton problem Ferrari Chaos

Ferrari have blown it again, only Christian Horner can fix this mess and the Lewis Hamilton problem

Today 12:46
Italian Grand Prix result in doubt as F1 team set to appeal against rival Latest F1 News

Italian Grand Prix result in doubt as F1 team set to appeal against rival

Today 11:00
Charles Leclerc admits eyesight fears after massive Italian Grand Prix crash Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc admits eyesight fears after massive Italian Grand Prix crash

Today 08:58
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied at Monza F1 Italian Grand Prix

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied at Monza

Today 08:15
Ontdek het op Google Play
x