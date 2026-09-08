Red Bull F1 star Max Verstappen was left feeling frustrated with the competitiveness of his car after the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday.

The Red Bull star secured a podium in the race, coming home in third position, but he did not have the pace to match Mercedes duo Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, who finished in first and second.

Post-race, Verstappen confirmed it had been an unenjoyable outing, comparing the pace of his RB22 to that of a turtle.

Article continues under video

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull F1 star OUT of Spanish Grand Prix with injury as team forced to draft in replacement

Red Bull Racing have confirmed that F1 star Isack Hadjar has been ruled out of the Spanish Grand Prix with injury, with Liam Lawson taking his place for the debut event at the Madring.

The race in Madrid will be the third consecutive grand prix that Hadjar has missed since suffering a hairline wrist fracture during F1's summer break.

Lawson has since stepped in for him at the Dutch and Italian Grands Prix, finishing P7 in Zandvoort before a disappointing P14 finish in Monza on Sunday. Now he'll be in the RB22 again this time around.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari 'can't' back Lewis Hamilton in F1 title fight, Nico Rosberg reveals why

2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has claimed that Ferrari cannot back Lewis Hamilton as their number one driver over Charles Leclerc, despite Hamilton's hopes of title number eight dwindling fast.

After Hamilton was held up by Leclerc at the Dutch Grand Prix a fortnight ago, discussion around the team centred on how Ferrari should declare Hamilton as their number one and give him the best chance to close the gap on championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

However, that didn't happen heading to Monza, where Hamilton and Leclerc once again got in each other's way during Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin will 'shock the world' says F1 legend: 'Oh my God they're coming'

Aston Martin had a disastrous start to the 2026 F1 season but things are at least heading in the right direction for the Adrian Newey dream team.

The 67-year-old Englishman was expected to usher in a new era for the Silverstone outfit when he completed a blockbuster move after leaving Red Bull. Things did not start well for the sport's foremost design genius though - the much-maligned new Honda power unit came with major issues and Newey's chassis also came in for criticism.

But, things began to turn around at the Hungarian Grand Prix in July.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin are 'coming', says Juan Pablo Montoya

Kimi Raikkonen in Red Bull garage as F1 team eye driver signing for the future

2007 F1 world champion Kimi Antonelli was spotted in the Red Bull garage during the Italian Grand Prix this weekend as the team reportedly eyes a driver signing for the future.

It comes after recent reports suggested the Raikkonen name could once again be on the books of an F1 team very soon.

➡️ READ MORE

Related