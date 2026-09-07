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Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen unhappy with Red Bull after Italian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen unhappy with Red Bull after Italian Grand Prix

By Jan Bolscher.
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Max Verstappen left Monza with mixed feelings after the Italian Grand Prix.

Although he was excited to race on the famed 'Temple of Speed', the Red Bull driver admitted he was frustrated by his car’s current competitiveness.

With rivals effortlessly overtaking him on the straights, the 28-year-old Dutchman found the outing far from enjoyable.

When asked if he enjoyed the Italian Grand Prix, Verstappen soon made his feelings known..

“To be honest, not a lot when people just drive by you like you're a turtle,” he remarked.

Despite starting fifth on Sunday, September 6, he fought his way to finish third and notch his fourth podium in six races.

Still, the gap in raw speed was glaring as Mercedes-powered cars dominated the circuit, gifting Kimi Antonelli a win and George Russell a second-place finish.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton launches Leclerc attack as FIA stewards explain crucial decision

Confidence in the braking zones

Even though the car’s straight-line speed was lacking, Verstappen did notice encouraging aspects in its handling.

He highlighted his car’s prowess in the twisty sections and praised its stability under heavy braking.

“When you push the limits, you might run wide, but the brakes hold up beautifully,” he noted.

Early in the race, he capitalised on this strength, making significant gains in corners two and four.

Max Verstappen couldn't keep up with the Mercedes cars
Max Verstappen couldn't keep up with the Mercedes cars

Technical analysis from the Italian Grand Prix shed light on the RB22’s current shortcomings.

Data revealed that Red Bull is contending with inefficient energy management in its hybrid systems.

The car’s electric power delivery faltered on key exits like the Rettifilo and Variante della Roggia, leaving it more vulnerable to attacks.

Updates brought from Milton Keynes primarily aimed to enhance stability over the curbs rather than boost top-end speed.

Due to these ongoing integration challenges, Verstappen is still waiting for his first win of 2026.

After Monza, he sits sixth in the championship with 127 points, trailing behind leader Antonelli.

Nonetheless, the Red Bull driver remains focused and pragmatic. “It’s exciting yet frustrating, and I’m doing everything I can to make the most of every opportunity,” he concluded.

READ MORE: Italian GP result in doubt as F1 team set to appeal against rival

READ MORE: Verstappen claims broken Italian GP track nearly put him out of the race

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