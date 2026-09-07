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Lando Norris, McLaren, Canada, 2026

Exhausted Lando Norris was 'seeing stars' after gruelling Italian Grand Prix

Lando Norris, McLaren, Canada, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Exhausted Lando Norris was 'seeing stars' after gruelling Italian Grand Prix

A tough day for the McLaren star

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
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McLaren F1 star and reigning world champion Lando Norris was left 'seeing stars' after a gruelling Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Norris headed to Italy on a massive high, having won back-to-back grands prix in Hungary and the Netherlands to thrust himself back into the conversation around the 2026 drivers' championship.

However, Monza proved a trickier challenge for the McLaren star, with Norris only able to qualify P9 on Saturday and finish P4 in Sunday's race.

Still, that P4 took a lot of effort to achieve, with Norris having pushed hard during the final stages of the grand prix to get past his team-mate Oscar Piastri and ensure he got the absolute most out of his day points-wise.

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Lando Norris 'seeing stars' after Italian GP

With the red flag in Monza having flown when Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari into the wall coming out of Parabolica on lap two, Norris, like many other drivers on the grid, used the pause in action as an opportunity to switch onto the hard tyre, meaning he would not have to stop again during the race.

On the plus side, this meant that he did not lose precious time by having to come into the pits like some others did, but it also meant he was one of several drivers to complete a 48-lap stint without any sort of break.

The effects of that run were clear to see when Norris cut an exhausted figure when addressing multiple outlets in the media pen post-race.

"Yeah, it was just a tough race and I had to push a lot," a sweaty Norris said with a smile.

Lando Norris finished P4 at the Italian Grand Prix
Lando Norris finished P4 at the Italian Grand Prix

"Especially because I know the second half of the race I'm strong so it's my time to not make mistakes."

Norris went on to pause mid-interview and ask if he could have a bottle of still water, before confirming he was 'seeing stars' such was his exhaustion.

"I'm seeing a lot of stars right now," Norris explained. "I don't see you...I see six of you."

A fatigued Norris then proceeded to discuss the race further, but again leaned down against the microphone stand as he did so. This prompted a reporter to ask him if he was okay, which he confirmed he was before going on to finish the interview.

In a later review on McLaren's social media channels, Norris appeared much more refreshed and energetic, but his media pen interview highlighted once again the gruelling physical demands F1 stars go through for our entertainment.

READ MORE: Ferrari have blown it again, only Horner can fix this mess and the Hamilton problem

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