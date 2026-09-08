Time to come back? Sebastian Vettel admits he misses F1

There were many happy faces in the F1 paddock at the Italian Grand Prix following the return of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

The legendary German driver competed in F1 between his debut in 2007 and his final season with Aston Martin in 2022, winning all his world titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.

At Sunday's race in Monza, Vettel returned not just to the F1 paddock but to the track as he drove Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2002, which helped the legendary German win his fifth world title with a record six races to spare.

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Vettel drove for Ferrari between the years of 2015 and 2020 after leaving Red Bull , and he was warmly received by the local Italian crowd on a day marking 20 years since Schumacher announced he would be leaving Ferrari.

After doing donuts to excite the crowd, Vettel raced around the track, admitting he caught the F1 bug back very quickly.

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Vettel gets the F1 bug again

Vettel told Sky Sports: "I've been out for too long, but it doesn't usually take a lot of time for you to sense the soul of a car, and this car was definitely screaming at me and wanted to go faster. But it's obviously so much more than just driving. I mean, I really enjoyed it as well, and I miss it in moments like this.

"I think in the bigger picture, this sport has given us so much, Michael, myself. Towards the end of his career, we really started talking and opening up about things that matter in life, and apart from lap time and tyre degradation.

Sebastian Vettel drove Michael Schumacher's F2002 Ferrari around Monza

Vettel reflected on how special driving Schumacher's car made him feel and how he will always have a connection with F1.

He added: "I think today is one of these moments where it's also a reminder that for me personally, how much I love the sport still.

"Even though I'm not racing anymore, I'm still very much connected, and I probably always will be. And that's why I also care so much.

"In this sense, I very much think, which hits, is that there's still a race to win, it's just a different one than it than it used to be in the past. So times are different, but before I get too nostalgic, it's been a very, very special moment."

Could Vettel return to F1?

While Vettel has never teased an F1 return since retiring, it still wouldn't be too late for him to do a U-turn on that decision.

At 39 years old, if he made a comeback he would still be only the third oldest driver on the grid behind Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, while only being a month older than Nico Hulkenberg.

Never say never.

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