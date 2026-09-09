Ferrari star pours cold water on big upgrade with 'no game changer' verdict
Ferrari star pours cold water on big upgrade with 'no game changer' verdict
And now they can't upgrade it until 2027...Make us your Google favorite
Haas star and Ferrari Driver Academy product Ollie Bearman has admitted that the Scuderia's second ADUO power unit update wasn't the game-changer that some were hoping for.
Bearman got his team's only new Ferrari engine for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix ahead of his team-mate Esteban Ocon, but the Ferrari-linked youngster didn't seem overly impressed with the extra Italian horses under his right foot.
The British driver finished the race at Monza a lap down in 16th place, with Ocon one place ahead of him as the last driver on the lead lap, with neither especially close to squeezing into Q3 on Saturday either.
Ferrari's works team introduced the new engine package for both of their drivers at the team's home grand prix, but similarly appeared not to have obtained a big performance leap in terms of pure power. Bearman's verdict just adds to the bad news for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen unhappy after Monza and Red Bull star set to miss Spanish Grand Prix
Bearman: Haas upgrades more important than Ferrari engine boost
Bearman, who is viewed by Ferrari as their next driver on deck when Leclerc or Hamilton leave the team, claimed after the race that he felt that Haas' recent aero upgrades were much more impactful than a few more horsepower brought by the ADUO upgrade.
“It's a much smaller step than what the [aero] upgrade was, let's say,” he said.
“Of course, there's a bit more in this track, but in terms of a season average, it wouldn't have been enough to get us out of the fight for Q1, to be honest, if you put that engine on us in Zandvoort. I don't think it was a game changer.
“Of course, more power is always nice, but you've read the news about how much it is. It's definitely beneficial, but the biggest step was the [aero] upgrade, which was more than twice or three times the amount of power we got from the engine - which is testament to the team's hard work, and I'm really, really proud of them for that.”
The Madring, hosting the Spanish Grand Prix for the first time this weekend, is expected to profile out more like Zandvoort in terms of being a less power-dependent circuit, theoretically a boost to teams like Haas and Ferrari and their weaker engines.
READ MORE: Ferrari have blown it again, only Horner can fix this mess and the Hamilton problem
READ MORE: Honda promise 'big step' for Aston Martin engine and it could be crucial to Fernando Alonso's F1 future
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Ferrari confirm Monza inquest as Lewis Hamilton puts his boss on the hotseat
- 2 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Red Bull F1 star officially a free agent as rumours swirl over paddock switch
Ferrari star pours cold water on big upgrade with 'no game changer' verdict
Red Bull mock controversial FIA ruling in social media post
Adrian Newey is the only man who can save popular F1 star’s career
Latest News
Red Bull F1 star officially a free agent as rumours swirl over paddock switch
- 19 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton 'feels betrayed by Vasseur' - Italian media react to Ferrari fallout
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari star pours cold water on big upgrade with 'no game changer' verdict
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Ferrari confirm Monza inquest as Lewis Hamilton puts his boss on the hotseat
- 2 hours ago
Sky F1 star Brundle stuck on grounded plane at Heathrow for NINE hours: 'Pathetic and dangerous'
- Today 00:04
Red Bull mock controversial FIA ruling in social media post
- Yesterday 23:00
Most read
Why is this the last Dutch Grand Prix? F1 organisers confirm emotional KO for iconic circuit
- 23 august
F1 star returns after four-year ban lifted
- 29 august
F1 Driver Salaries: Updated list with incredible new Max Verstappen numbers
- 21 august
Top Sky Sports F1 stars absent at Dutch Grand Prix
- 23 august
F1 Qualifying Results: Dutch Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 22 august
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen penalty verdicts at Dutch Grand Prix
- 22 august