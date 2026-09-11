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Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, Dutch GP, generic, 2026

Alonso says YES to one more year as Spanish fans go wild

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, Dutch GP, generic, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Alonso says YES to one more year as Spanish fans go wild

El Plan still going?

Chris Deeley
Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
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Fernando Alonso has been coy about his future as an F1 driver in recent months, but has dropped yet another hint that he'll be with Aston Martin for some time to come.

The two-time world champion is widely expected to continue driving for the team alongside Lance Stroll next season, but has been holding off making any deal official, even claiming on Thursday that he could go and drive in the World Endurance Championship next year instead of F1.

However, at a fan event at the Madring on Friday, Alonso was joined on stage by Sergio Perez as fans chanted for one more year of the Asturian's great career.

Perez turned to Alonso and said 'at least one more, no?', to which the 45-year-old grinned, nodded and said 'yes'.

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That probably shouldn't be taken as actual confirmation that the oldest driver on the grid will be returning for 2027, but another data point for the growing feeling that the Spaniard will indeed be back behind the wheel of an F1 car next season.

Alonso appeared in a playful mood regarding questions about his future in Thursday's FIA press conference, responding at one point 'Because I think it’s nice, no?' to being asked why news on his future was taking so long to be nailed down.

He did give one serious answer about where his enthusiasm levels lie when it comes to continuing the Aston Martin project, saying: "As I said, I think it’s a matter of understanding what the rules from next year will have an impact or not on the racing and on the driving side of things.

"I think the current cars, as I said many times, are not the best cars to drive and to enjoy. But next year there is a step, I think, in the right direction, hopefully.

"But, yes, at the same time, I need to think what is the best programme for next year and sit with the team. Behind the wheel or in another role, where I will be helping the most, that will be the most important thing to decide together."

READ MORE: Ferrari boss hits back at Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

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