F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix practice times and positions
F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix practice times and positions
All the times from F1 Spanish Grand Prix practice at the MadringMake us your Google favorite
Surprise! The track hyped up as F1's new DeathDrome produced more or less zero dramatic incident in Friday afternoon's first practice session.
As teams and drivers got to grips with the brand new Madring circuit, George Russell laid down a truly impressive early marker, the Brit going top of the timing sheets by more than quarter of a second ahead of team-mate Kimi Antonelli.
Antonelli went second, a further couple of tenths ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen rounding out the top five.
Yuki Tsunoda, in for his third consecutive race with Liam Lawson replacing Isack Hadjar at Red Bull, was forced to pull into the pits midway through the session with a power steering issue which ended his afternoon – losing him crucial track time at a brand new circuit.
Oscar Piastri's session ended a little early too, the Australian complaining of something loose in his footwell, which appeared to be something broken in the cockpit of his car.
Spanish Grand Prix FP1 times
1. George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:34.077sec
2. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.286s
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.459s
4. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.543s
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.626s
6. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.870s
7. Arvid Lindblad [Racing Bulls] - +0.956s
8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.071s
9. Nico Hulkenberg [Audi] - +1.452s
10. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - +1.462s
11. Gabriel Bortoleto [Audi] - +1.575s
12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.680s
13. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +1.757s
14. Franco Colapinto [Alpine] - +1.856s
15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +2.396s
16. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +2.680s
17. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +2.793s
18. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +2.862s
19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +3.177s
20. Alex Albon [Williams] - +3.514s
21. Sergio Perez [Cadillac] - +4.073s
22. Valtteri Bottas [Cadillac] - +4.741s
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FP2 is next up on Friday, September 11 at 17:00 (local time) and 16:00 (BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.
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