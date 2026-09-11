F1 Practice Today: Madring schedule, times and TV channel for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix
F1 Practice Today: Madring schedule, times and TV channel for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix
It's all systems go today at the MadringMake us your Google favorite
F1 comes to Madrid for the first time today (Friday September 11) as the new Madring circuit makes its official bow with the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix.
The action gets under way with two free practice sessions today (Friday) and one tomorrow (Saturday) as the excitement in the Spanish capital reaches fever pitch.
The new Madring track, 5.416km in length and boasting 22 corners, is expected to provide a thrilling weekend of action, and maybe a safety car or two.
A recent F3 testing day at the circuit brought out 19 (NINETEEN) red flags while Williams team principal James Vowles says the track is 'a car killer'.
The big feature of the circuit is the sweeping banked La Monumental curve which will have jaws dropping in the grandstands and on TV screens around the world.
We have all the key schedule and TV information for you as Spain prepares to unveil its latest gift to the world of F1.
READ MORE: Charles Leclerc could miss Spanish GP, faces 'hardest return in sports' with FIA health exam
F1 Practice start times - 2026 Spanish Grand Prix
With no F1 sprint this weekend, there will be three Free Practice sessions at the Madring.
The action starts today at 1330 local time (1230 UK) with Free Practice 1, while Free Practice 2 is at 1700 local time (1600 UK).
Start times will vary depending on your location. Please find the times converted to your local time zone below.
FP1 - Friday September 11, 2026
|Local time (CEST)
|13:30 Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|12:30 Friday
|United States (ET)
|07:30 Friday
|United States (CT)
|06:30 Friday
|United States (PT)
|04:30 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|08:30 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|19:30 Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|21:00 Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|21:30 Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|05:30 Friday
|Japan (JST)
|20:30 Friday
|China (CST)
|19:30 Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|13:30 Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|14:30 Friday
|India (IST)
|17:00 Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|19:30 Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|14:30 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|15:30 Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|14:30 Friday
FP2 - Friday September 11, 2026
|Local time (CEST)
|17:00 Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|16:00 Friday
|United States (ET)
|11:00 Friday
|United States (CT)
|10:00 Friday
|United States (PT)
|08:00 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|12:00 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|22:00 Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|00:30 Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|01:00 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|09:00 Friday
|Japan (JST)
|00:00 Saturday
|China (CST)
|23:00 Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|17:00 Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|18:00 Friday
|India (IST)
|20:30 Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|23:00 Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|18:00 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|19:00 Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|18:00 Friday
FP3 - Saturday September 12, 2026
|Local time (CEST)
|12:30 Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|11:30 Saturday
|United States (ET)
|06:30 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|05:30 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|03:30 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|07:30 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|18:30 Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|20:00 Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|20:30 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|04:30 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|19:30 Saturday
|China (CST)
|18:30 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|12:30 Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|13:30 Saturday
|India (IST)
|16:00 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|18:30 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|13:30 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|14:30 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|13:30 Saturday
How to watch Spanish GP practice live on TV today
Where you can watch Spanish Grand Prix practice live on TV today depends on your location.
Sky Sports will have live rights in the UK, with Channel 4 offering a highlights package on Saturday and Sunday. Apple TV meanwhile has the US broadcast rights.
There is good news for local fans, who can watch the action live and FREE in Spain via Mediaset.
Broadcast details vary across the globe. Check below to see how to tune in from your country or region.
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports, Channel 4
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay TV
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN, Mediaset
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*American F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch Spanish GP weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton made one big Ferrari mistake and now he is paying - 'Why didn't he get it sorted'
READ MORE: Ferrari insider has a new theory about massive Charles Leclerc Monza crash
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Ferrari boss rejects Hamilton request as Leclerc could miss Spanish GP
- 37 minutes ago
Max Verstappen crashes in first laps of Madring circuit: 'I have no idea where it's going'
- Yesterday 19:50
F1 star Charles Leclerc could miss Spanish GP, faces 'hardest return in sport' with FIA health test
- Yesterday 13:30
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Practice Today: Madring schedule, times and TV channel for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix
New Madring F1 track under fire for 'illegal' food ban as official complaint filed
F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Madrid
F1 star Charles Leclerc could miss Spanish GP, faces 'hardest return in sport' with FIA health test
Latest News
F1 News Today: Ferrari boss rejects Hamilton request as Leclerc could miss Spanish GP
- 37 minutes ago
F1 Practice Today: Madring schedule, times and TV channel for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Italian Grand Prix result could be changed as F1 team confirms official FIA appeal
- Yesterday 22:30
Fernando Alonso announces news on F1 2027 future decision: 'It's nice this way'
- Yesterday 21:44
Lance Stroll 'as quick as Alonso' as insider delivers 'unbeatable' verdict
- Yesterday 20:50
Max Verstappen crashes in first laps of Madring circuit: 'I have no idea where it's going'
- Yesterday 19:50
Most read
Why is this the last Dutch Grand Prix? F1 organisers confirm emotional KO for iconic circuit
- 23 august
F1 star returns after four-year ban lifted
- 29 august
Top Sky Sports F1 stars absent at Dutch Grand Prix
- 23 august
F1 Qualifying Results: Dutch Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 22 august
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen penalty verdicts at Dutch Grand Prix
- 22 august
FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix
- 4 september