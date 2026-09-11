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Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, 2026, generic

F1 Practice Today: Madring schedule, times and TV channel for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix

Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, 2026, generic — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Practice Today: Madring schedule, times and TV channel for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix

It's all systems go today at the Madring

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
 Google Make us your Google favorite

F1 comes to Madrid for the first time today (Friday September 11) as the new Madring circuit makes its official bow with the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix.

The action gets under way with two free practice sessions today (Friday) and one tomorrow (Saturday) as the excitement in the Spanish capital reaches fever pitch.

The new Madring track, 5.416km in length and boasting 22 corners, is expected to provide a thrilling weekend of action, and maybe a safety car or two.

A recent F3 testing day at the circuit brought out 19 (NINETEEN) red flags while Williams team principal James Vowles says the track is 'a car killer'.

The big feature of the circuit is the sweeping banked La Monumental curve which will have jaws dropping in the grandstands and on TV screens around the world.

We have all the key schedule and TV information for you as Spain prepares to unveil its latest gift to the world of F1.

READ MORE: Charles Leclerc could miss Spanish GP, faces 'hardest return in sports' with FIA health exam

F1 Practice start times - 2026 Spanish Grand Prix

With no F1 sprint this weekend, there will be three Free Practice sessions at the Madring.

The action starts today at 1330 local time (1230 UK) with Free Practice 1, while Free Practice 2 is at 1700 local time (1600 UK).

Start times will vary depending on your location. Please find the times converted to your local time zone below.

FP1 - Friday September 11, 2026

2026 Spanish GP FP1 start times
Local time (CEST)13:30 Friday
British Summer Time (BST)12:30 Friday
United States (ET)07:30 Friday
United States (CT)06:30 Friday
United States (PT)04:30 Friday
Brazil (BRT)08:30 Friday
Australia (AWST)19:30 Friday
Australia (ACST)21:00 Friday
Australia (AEST)21:30 Friday
Mexico (CST)05:30 Friday
Japan (JST)20:30 Friday
China (CST)19:30 Friday
South Africa (SAST)13:30 Friday
Egypt (EEST)14:30 Friday
India (IST)17:00 Friday
Singapore (SGT)19:30 Friday
Turkey (TRT)14:30 Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)15:30 Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)14:30 Friday

FP2 - Friday September 11, 2026

2026 Spanish GP FP2 start times
Local time (CEST)17:00 Friday
British Summer Time (BST)16:00 Friday
United States (ET)11:00 Friday
United States (CT)10:00 Friday
United States (PT)08:00 Friday
Brazil (BRT)12:00 Friday
Australia (AWST)22:00 Friday
Australia (ACST)00:30 Saturday
Australia (AEST)01:00 Saturday
Mexico (CST)09:00 Friday
Japan (JST)00:00 Saturday
China (CST)23:00 Friday
South Africa (SAST)17:00 Friday
Egypt (EEST)18:00 Friday
India (IST)20:30 Friday
Singapore (SGT)23:00 Friday
Turkey (TRT)18:00 Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)19:00 Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)18:00 Friday

FP3 - Saturday September 12, 2026

2026 Spanish GP FP3 start times
Local time (CEST)12:30 Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)11:30 Saturday
United States (ET)06:30 Saturday
United States (CT)05:30 Saturday
United States (PT)03:30 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)07:30 Saturday
Australia (AWST)18:30 Saturday
Australia (ACST)20:00 Saturday
Australia (AEST)20:30 Saturday
Mexico (CST)04:30 Saturday
Japan (JST)19:30 Saturday
China (CST)18:30 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)12:30 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)13:30 Saturday
India (IST)16:00 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)18:30 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)13:30 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)14:30 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)13:30 Saturday

How to watch Spanish GP practice live on TV today

Where you can watch Spanish Grand Prix practice live on TV today depends on your location.

Sky Sports will have live rights in the UK, with Channel 4 offering a highlights package on Saturday and Sunday. Apple TV meanwhile has the US broadcast rights.

There is good news for local fans, who can watch the action live and FREE in Spain via Mediaset.

Broadcast details vary across the globe. Check below to see how to tune in from your country or region.

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports, Channel 4
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay TV
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN, Mediaset
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*American F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch Spanish GP weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton made one big Ferrari mistake and now he is paying - 'Why didn't he get it sorted'

READ MORE: Ferrari insider has a new theory about massive Charles Leclerc Monza crash

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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