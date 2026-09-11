F1 Practice Today: Madring schedule, times and TV channel for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix

It's all systems go today at the Madring

F1 comes to Madrid for the first time today (Friday September 11) as the new Madring circuit makes its official bow with the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix.

The action gets under way with two free practice sessions today (Friday) and one tomorrow (Saturday) as the excitement in the Spanish capital reaches fever pitch.

The new Madring track, 5.416km in length and boasting 22 corners, is expected to provide a thrilling weekend of action, and maybe a safety car or two.

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A recent F3 testing day at the circuit brought out 19 (NINETEEN) red flags while Williams team principal James Vowles says the track is 'a car killer'.

The big feature of the circuit is the sweeping banked La Monumental curve which will have jaws dropping in the grandstands and on TV screens around the world.

We have all the key schedule and TV information for you as Spain prepares to unveil its latest gift to the world of F1.

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F1 Practice start times - 2026 Spanish Grand Prix

With no F1 sprint this weekend, there will be three Free Practice sessions at the Madring.

The action starts today at 1330 local time (1230 UK) with Free Practice 1, while Free Practice 2 is at 1700 local time (1600 UK).

Start times will vary depending on your location. Please find the times converted to your local time zone below.

FP1 - Friday September 11, 2026

2026 Spanish GP FP1 start times Local time (CEST) 13:30 Friday British Summer Time (BST) 12:30 Friday United States (ET) 07:30 Friday United States (CT) 06:30 Friday United States (PT) 04:30 Friday Brazil (BRT) 08:30 Friday Australia (AWST) 19:30 Friday Australia (ACST) 21:00 Friday Australia (AEST) 21:30 Friday Mexico (CST) 05:30 Friday Japan (JST) 20:30 Friday China (CST) 19:30 Friday South Africa (SAST) 13:30 Friday Egypt (EEST) 14:30 Friday India (IST) 17:00 Friday Singapore (SGT) 19:30 Friday Turkey (TRT) 14:30 Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 15:30 Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 14:30 Friday

FP2 - Friday September 11, 2026

2026 Spanish GP FP2 start times Local time (CEST) 17:00 Friday British Summer Time (BST) 16:00 Friday United States (ET) 11:00 Friday United States (CT) 10:00 Friday United States (PT) 08:00 Friday Brazil (BRT) 12:00 Friday Australia (AWST) 22:00 Friday Australia (ACST) 00:30 Saturday Australia (AEST) 01:00 Saturday Mexico (CST) 09:00 Friday Japan (JST) 00:00 Saturday China (CST) 23:00 Friday South Africa (SAST) 17:00 Friday Egypt (EEST) 18:00 Friday India (IST) 20:30 Friday Singapore (SGT) 23:00 Friday Turkey (TRT) 18:00 Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 19:00 Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 18:00 Friday

FP3 - Saturday September 12, 2026

2026 Spanish GP FP3 start times Local time (CEST) 12:30 Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 11:30 Saturday United States (ET) 06:30 Saturday United States (CT) 05:30 Saturday United States (PT) 03:30 Saturday Brazil (BRT) 07:30 Saturday Australia (AWST) 18:30 Saturday Australia (ACST) 20:00 Saturday Australia (AEST) 20:30 Saturday Mexico (CST) 04:30 Saturday Japan (JST) 19:30 Saturday China (CST) 18:30 Saturday South Africa (SAST) 12:30 Saturday Egypt (EEST) 13:30 Saturday India (IST) 16:00 Saturday Singapore (SGT) 18:30 Saturday Turkey (TRT) 13:30 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 14:30 Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 13:30 Saturday

How to watch Spanish GP practice live on TV today

Where you can watch Spanish Grand Prix practice live on TV today depends on your location.

Sky Sports will have live rights in the UK, with Channel 4 offering a highlights package on Saturday and Sunday. Apple TV meanwhile has the US broadcast rights.

There is good news for local fans, who can watch the action live and FREE in Spain via Mediaset.

Broadcast details vary across the globe. Check below to see how to tune in from your country or region.

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay TV Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN, Mediaset Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*American F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch Spanish GP weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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