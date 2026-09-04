F1's newest circuit is 'a car killer' as teams prepare for chaos
F1's newest circuit is 'a car killer' as teams prepare for chaos
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Williams F1 team boss James Vowles says the sport's newest track is 'a car killer' ahead of next weekend's inaugural Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring.
There is much excitement in the Spanish capital as the finishing touches are put to the 5.416km (3.365 miles) circuit - including the most hyped of its 22 corners, La Monumental with its 24 percent banking and semicircular design.
But while fans are hoping for drama next weekend (the race is due to take place on Sunday September 13) Vowles believes it is going to be a challenging weekend for all of the teams.
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Madring will take a heavy toll on all teams
The Williams boss, speaking with Barcelona outlet Sport, started by telling us that overtaking will be difficult. Nothing new there, sadly. But it is the toll the circuit will place on the cars which is likely to provide a bigger narrative.
“It's been a surprise for us seeing the data, the sustained G-forces we're going to have to endure on the banked corner," said Vowles.
"I think it's four and a half seconds flat out with very high G-forces, which is a challenge for the whole car: tyres, hydraulics… everything. It's something that doesn't yet exist on the calendar (La Monumental), it's unique.”
'It's a track that kills cars' - Vowles
Vowles, and the rest of us, have already seen actual on-track evidence of what the 47-year-old team principal is talking about. Namely a two-day F3 testing session just over a week ago. The end result was chaos with 19 red flags.
“In the Formula 3 test there were 19 red flags and three broken chassis, broken suspensions… okay, they're Formula 3 drivers, but it's a track that kills cars, so it's going to be interesting to see what happens.”
“This is typical and always happens on a new track. It could also be a problem with the temperatures.
"If you remember Miami's first year (it joined the calendar in 2022), the materials might not have been suitable.
"Perhaps you won't have the quality you expect in a race, and there will be many technical challenges for the teams.”
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