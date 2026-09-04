Valentino Rossi given F1 tribute at Italian Grand Prix

With Kimi Antonelli and Ferrari, the 2026 Italian Grand Prix is set to be the country's biggest Formula 1 race in years.

Antonelli leads the world championship for Mercedes as he looks to try and become the first Italian world champion since the great Alberto Ascari in 1953.

But on his tail is Lewis Hamilton for Ferrari, who are looking to end a world championship drought going back to their constructors' title success in 2008.

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All of Italy's eyes will be on Monza this weekend, but another Italian favourite will have his own tribute this weekend.

Valentino Rossi may have never got further than testing for Ferrari back in the Michael Schumacher days as far as an F1 career is concerned but the seven-time MotoGP champion is still a much loved figure among F1 fans.

Rossi is also much loved among F1 drivers, with world champion Lando Norris a huge fan of the former Yamaha star growing up. But it's not Norris giving a nod to the Rossi this weekend.

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Kimi Antonelli's iconic Valentino Rossi crash helmet

It's instead Rossi's compatriot Kimi Antonelli, who will have a crash helmet dedicated to the motorcycle racing star at Monza.

Antonelli will wear an Italian tricolore based on Rossi's crash helmet for the 2002 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, which he won for Honda.

With subtle hints of Rossi's creative style, Antonelli's crash helmet also features a cartoon on the rear of him getting a piggy back from Valentino Rossi in their full race suits.

Kimi Antonelli will wear a crash helmet inspired by Valentino Rossi

Antonelli said on Instagram on Friday: "At home we run with special colors [three love heart emojis with Italian colours]

"It was a special wish of mine, to be able to run with a helmet inspired by those from Vale. When they offered me the Mugello 2002 helmet, I immediately knew that it was the right one. @drudi_performance did a fantastic job of re-adapting it in this version for this year's home race.

"Many thanks to @valeyellow46 for this special opportunity, it's an honor.

"Hope you like it and that we can see it on the track!"

Antonelli penalty at Italian Grand Prix

Sadly for Antonelli he is already on the back foot heading into Monza, with the Italian having to swallow an engine penalty that will drop him to the back of the grid.

Although he rules out winning his home race, Antonelli believes he can still try and target the top five, saying: Antonelli said: “In an ideal world, I think realistically top five you can do well, but it's all driven by also your pace, how fast you are, what's the gap between cars.

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Written by Dan Ripley - Global Editor I've been a massive F1 fan since the mid 1990s and continue to study the history of the sport long before that. As an experienced motor sport reporter covering F1, MotoGP and the LeMans 24 Hour race, being part of GPFans has allowed me to work with a diverse team with all sorts of different backgrounds in watching the sport and given me a greater appreciation of F1. View full biography

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