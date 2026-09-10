Fernando Alonso announces news on F1 2027 future decision: 'It's nice this way'
Fernando Alonso announces news on F1 2027 future decision: 'It's nice this way'
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Fernando Alonso has given an update over his F1 future, although it's not the one people want to hear.
The 45-year-old claimed last year that this season could be his last depending on how Aston Martin performed, but has since pivoted to also including the direction of F1 regarding rules and regulations.
F1's new rules have a 50/50 split between combustion engines and battery power, but negative reaction from drivers and fans have mean a shift to 60/40 in favour of the combustion engine from 2027.
In addition, Aston Martin have endured a terrible season, with Adrian Newey's team sitting second bottom of the drivers' championship on just three points - all earned by Alonso.
The two-time world champion arrived at the Madring circuit wearing a neat suit while clutching a special edition race helmet for his home race in Spain, but wasn't about to declare the occasion as the right time to announce his F1 future.
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Alonso plays games with the press
Alonso said in Thursday's press conference with a pinch of mischief: "You won't hear any news about my future or 2027 anytime soon. Why? Because it's nice this way."
The Spaniard then elaborated on new rules and regulations when asked what would clarify his future.
He added: "What am I waiting for to clarify the future? Understanding what the 2027 regulations will be and how they will impact racing and the driver.
"The current cars aren't the best for fun. We'll wait, but I also have to think about the issues we'll face next year. Then we'll see if I'll be behind the wheel or in another role with the team."
What F1 teams has Alonso driven for
Alonso started his career with Minardi in 2001 before joining Renault and winning his world titles in 2005 and 2006. However, his career never hit the same heights after spells at McLaren, Renault (again), Ferrari and McLaren (again) in a case of joining the right teams at precisely the wrong times.
At the end of 2018, Alonso retired from F1 to compete in other motorsports but returned again in 2021 with Alpine where stayed for two season.
For 2013 he replaced the retired Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin, where he has remained since. Despite the recent appointment of Adrian Newey the team look no closer to winning their first race despite championship winning aspirations.
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