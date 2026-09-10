New Madring F1 track under fire for 'illegal' food ban as official complaint filed

F1's new Madring track is under fire for what campaigners claim is an 'illegal' ban on food for fans attending this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

Excitement is at fever pitch in the Spanish capital as the brand new 5.416km track opens its doors for the first time the premier motorsport series.

A recent F3 test brought out 19 flags and one team principal has already described the new circuit - complete with its jaw-dropping banked La Monumental corner - as 'a car killer'.

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But off the track there is now controversy to match the anticipation, thanks to the circuit's policy on fans bringing food and drink into the circuit.

When the on-track action begins tomorrow (Friday September 11) with Free Practice sessions 1 and 2, fans WILL NOT be allowed to take their own food or drink into the circuit. Instead they will only be allowed to consume food or drinks purchased from vendors inside the venue.

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Consumer rights group challenges Madring policy

The Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section of the official Madring website states: "It is not permitted to bring your own food or drink into the venue, unless the Venue Regulations allow for an exception."

This may be news to some fans arriving on Friday, and it is certainly news for consumer rights organisation FACUA-Consumers in Action.

It claims the Madring ban on fans bringing food and drink is "illegal", citing a recent case where the Reggaeton Festival was fined by Spain's Ministry of Social Rights, Consumption and 2030 Agenda for breaches including just that.

FACUA says it has filed an official complaint against Madring, and claimed: "The prohibition on bringing food or drinks purchased outside into the venue is not based on safety, hygiene, or any other objective reason that would justify it.

Madring will host its first Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

"Furthermore, this prohibition does not appear necessary for the proper running of the event, since bringing food and drinks from outside does not, in itself, affect the practice or enjoyment of the activity.

Madring policy is 'illegal' claims FACUA

"Thus, this practice constitutes the indirect imposition of unsolicited ancillary services, as well as a limitation of users' rights and an imbalance in contractual relations to the detriment of the consumer. Eating and drinking within the premises is permitted; it is only prohibited if the food is not purchased on-site.

"FACUA also points out that the practice of prohibiting entry with food purchased outside has already been fined recently by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. The department, headed by Pablo Bustinduy , following a complaint from the association, sanctioned the organizers of the Reggaeton Beach Festival for imposing this clause, deeming it abusive."

GPFans has contacted Madring for comment.

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