F1 News Today: Ferrari boss rejects Hamilton request as Leclerc could miss Spanish GP

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that his Ferrari team have not made any movement towards introducing 'rules of engagement' despite his recent frustrations.

The British driver revealed in Madrid on Thursday that he has sat down with team principal Fred Vasseur since the Italian Grand Prix, describing the conversation as positive despite some 'different opinions'.

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F1 star Charles Leclerc could miss Spanish GP, faces 'hardest return in sport' with FIA health test

The Italian Grand Prix is old news now, already yesterday's chip paper, but for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari it remains a central plot to this coming weekend in Madrid.

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On Sunday it's the first Spanish Grand Prix to be held at the new Madring circuit but whether Leclerc will be racing there is still very much in question.

Leclerc suffered a big crash at Monza last Sunday after spinning rearwards into a crash barrier. While the 28-year-old was able to climb from his Ferrari wreck, he took respite off the track by sitting down for a few moments.

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Fernando Alonso announces news on F1 2027 future decision: 'It's nice this way'

Fernando Alonso has given an update over his F1 future, although it's not the one people want to hear.

The 45-year-old claimed last year that this season could be his last depending on how Aston Martin performed, but has since pivoted to also including the direction of F1 regarding rules and regulations.

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Fernando Alonso is still pondering his F1 future.

Max Verstappen crashes in first laps of Madring circuit: 'I have no idea where it's going'

The buildup to this weekend's F1 debut of the Madring has been heavy on scare stories about the new track, with fans building up to expect a demolition derby on Sunday afternoon.

Those fears are almost certainly overblown, but there's been a steady drip-feeding of content playing into the idea that a lot of engineers in Madrid are going to be repairing damage at unprecedented rates.

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New Madring F1 track under fire for 'illegal' food ban as official complaint filed

F1's new Madring track is under fire for what campaigners claim is an 'illegal' ban on food for fans attending this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

Excitement is at fever pitch in the Spanish capital as the brand new 5.416km track opens its doors for the first time the premier motorsport series.

But as well as excitement, there is also controversy over one particular rule for fans.

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Christian Horner hits recording studio to tell all about controversial F1 exit

It might well be the biggest storyline in F1 for the rest of 2026 - Christian Horner is about to tell his side of the story.

The 52-year-old former Red Bull team principal was dramatically sacked from his position in July 2025 after two decades of glorious success.

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