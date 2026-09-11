Massive crash at F1's new Madring circuit as car bursts into flames
Massive crash at F1's new Madring circuit as car bursts into flames
Terrifying scenes at the MadringMake us your Google favorite
F1's newest track immediately delivered a massive crash as 20-year-old F2 star Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak's car burst into flames at the Madring on Friday morning.
The new 5.416km circuit in Madrid is expected to produce thrills and spills all weekend with the Spanish Grand Prix the feature on Sunday afternoon. And things started with a terrifying big bang almost immediately on Friday.
Free practice was dramatically interrupted by a major crash involving the ART star as he hit the wall hard, setting his car on fire almost immediately.
The accident underscored how unforgiving the fresh circuit can be but mercifully the young Thai driver managed to climb clear of the burning wreckage under his own power.
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Massive crash, and flames, for Thai ace
The crash occurred during the final phase of his lap as he exited Turn 19. Losing control of his steering, Inthraphuvasak slammed into the barriers which led to an explosion of his fuel tank and a fierce blaze.
Race officials wasted no time raising the red flag, and with repairs to the track taking longer than expected, the session was ultimately cancelled without any official lap times being recorded.
No margin for error at the Madring
The crash highlights just how merciless the Madring can be - Turn 19 is a tight right-hand corner that kicks off a series of technical, angled corners.
This section is particularly precarious due to its extremely limited runoff area and walls positioned mere inches from the ideal racing line - a setup which has been compared to the narrow circuit in Jeddah by several drivers.
With almost no room for error and no service roads to assist, any mishap instantly forces a neutralisation or red flag as emergency crews must use the track.
Medical checks for F2 star
Despite the violent impact and subsequent blaze, Inthraphuvasak emerged seemingly unharmed.
The Thai driver, who celebrated his first podium at Spa earlier this season, was taken to the circuit’s medical centre for routine checks.
Early indications are that he did not sustain any serious injuries.
The Madring was expected to prove a significant challenge for drivers this weekend - a recent F3 test at the circuit saw 19 red flags brought out. Williams team principal James Vowles meanwhile has described the track as 'a car killer'.
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