F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton blasted by F1 rival as Max Verstappen names potential Red Bull replacement
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton blasted by F1 rival as Max Verstappen names potential Red Bull replacement
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Lewis Hamilton has been criticised – not for the first time – for his driving in an F1 practice session.
FP1 at the brand new Madring was a hectic affair, with a number of drivers finding themselves impeded while on hot laps (one to watch for Saturday afternoon's qualifying session), and Hamilton wasn't innocent of that.
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Max Verstappen admits he could be replaced at Red Bull by Kimi Raikkonen's son
Max Verstappen has joked that he might end up stepping aside at Red Bull for their newest signing.
The team officially brought Robin Raikkonen, son of 2007 F1 champion Kimi, into their junior programme this week, a junior programme which has brought the team eight drivers' titles and countless race wins.
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FIA president set for Fernando Alonso meeting after retirement scare: 'I'll try to make him change his mind'
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed he is shocked by the prospect of Fernando Alonso retiring from the sport.
Alonso has yet to publicly announce whether he will continue in F1 beyond this season, and told the media at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix that he intends to prolong the waiting further.
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Lewis Hamilton set for power advantage over Charles Leclerc after Ferrari decision
Ferrari star Charles Leclerc will be at a disadvantage to his team-mate Lewis Hamilton at the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend, with the team making the decision to put a pre-ADUO2 update power unit in his car.
However, the Monegasque will avoid an engine change penalty – with AutoRacer reporting that Ferrari have installed a previously used engine into the number 16 car at the Madring.
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F1 legend opens up on battle with bulimia: 'I needed to make weight'
F1 legend David Coulthard has opened up on his grim battle with eating disorder bulimia, admitting it was something he had to do 'to make weight'.
The now 55-year-old Scot enjoyed a highly successful career in the sport, winning 13 Grands Prix and finishing runner-up in the 2001 World Drivers' Championship.
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