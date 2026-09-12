F1 Qualifying Today: Madring schedule, times and TV channel for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix
F1 Qualifying Today: Madring schedule, times and TV channel for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix
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The crucial battle for pole position has top billing at the Madring today (Saturday September 12) as F1 qualifying for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix takes centre stage.
The sport's newest venue - a whirlwind 5.416km street track designed to provide thrills and splills aplenty - is expected to deliver a breathtaking spectacle.
Given the nature of the circuit - overtaking opportunities are very much at a premium - grid positions will be all-important for the 60-minute session this afteroon.
Kimi Antonelli takes a 66-point championship lead over Mercdes team-mate George Russell into this weekend's action on the back of that spectacular Monza win.
All eyes though will be on Ferrari pair Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after their flashpoint at the 'Temple of Speed' and the acrimonious fallout which followed.
You can watch all of the action live (with free options as well) and we have all the details.
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MADRING CIRCUIT GUIDE: Why F1's newest track is going to be WILD this weekend
What time is F1 qualifying today?
Qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday September 12), starting at 4pm local time (3pm BST).
We've converted it to your local timezone where you are, all available in the table below:
Qualifying - Saturday September 12, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CET)
|16:00 Saturday
|UK (BST)
|15:00 Saturday
|US (ET)
|10:00 Saturday
|US (CT)
|09:00 Saturday
|US (PT)
|07:00 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11:00 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|22:00 Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|23:30 Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|00:00 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|08:00 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|23:00 Saturday
|China (CST)
|22:00 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|16:00 Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|17:00 Saturday
|India (IST)
|19:30 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|22:00 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|17:00 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|18:00 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|17:00 Saturday
How to watch 2026 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
As ever, the UK options are Sky F1 for live coverage or Channel 4 for free-to-air highlights, while Apple TV now have the US rights (free trial available).
There is also great news for fans in Spain, who can watch all of today's action live and for free on Mediaset's free-to-air channels.
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports, Channel 4
|*United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN, Mediaset
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch the F1 Spanish Grand Prix for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
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