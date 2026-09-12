F1 Qualifying Today: Madring schedule, times and TV channel for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix

All systems go at the Madring

The crucial battle for pole position has top billing at the Madring today (Saturday September 12) as F1 qualifying for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix takes centre stage.

The sport's newest venue - a whirlwind 5.416km street track designed to provide thrills and splills aplenty - is expected to deliver a breathtaking spectacle.

Given the nature of the circuit - overtaking opportunities are very much at a premium - grid positions will be all-important for the 60-minute session this afteroon.

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Kimi Antonelli takes a 66-point championship lead over Mercdes team-mate George Russell into this weekend's action on the back of that spectacular Monza win.

All eyes though will be on Ferrari pair Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after their flashpoint at the 'Temple of Speed' and the acrimonious fallout which followed.

You can watch all of the action live (with free options as well) and we have all the details.

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All eyes will be on Ferrari's Hamilton and Leclerc.

MADRING CIRCUIT GUIDE: Why F1's newest track is going to be WILD this weekend

What time is F1 qualifying today?

Qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday September 12), starting at 4pm local time (3pm BST).

We've converted it to your local timezone where you are, all available in the table below:

Qualifying - Saturday September 12, 2026

Location Time Local time (CET) 16:00 Saturday UK (BST) 15:00 Saturday US (ET) 10:00 Saturday US (CT) 09:00 Saturday US (PT) 07:00 Saturday Brazil (BRT) 11:00 Saturday Australia (AWST) 22:00 Saturday Australia (ACT) 23:30 Saturday Australia (AET) 00:00 Sunday Mexico (CST) 08:00 Saturday Japan (JST) 23:00 Saturday China (CST) 22:00 Saturday South Africa (SAST) 16:00 Saturday Egypt (EEST) 17:00 Saturday India (IST) 19:30 Saturday Singapore (SGT) 22:00 Saturday Turkey (TRT) 17:00 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 18:00 Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 17:00 Saturday

How to watch 2026 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

As ever, the UK options are Sky F1 for live coverage or Channel 4 for free-to-air highlights, while Apple TV now have the US rights (free trial available).

There is also great news for fans in Spain, who can watch all of today's action live and for free on Mediaset's free-to-air channels.

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 *United States Apple TV Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN, Mediaset Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch the F1 Spanish Grand Prix for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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READ MORE: Massive crash at F1's new Madring circuit as car bursts into flames

Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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