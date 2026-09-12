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Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, 2026, generic

F1 Qualifying Today: Madring schedule, times and TV channel for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix

Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, 2026, generic — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Qualifying Today: Madring schedule, times and TV channel for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix

All systems go at the Madring

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
 Google Make us your Google favorite

The crucial battle for pole position has top billing at the Madring today (Saturday September 12) as F1 qualifying for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix takes centre stage.

The sport's newest venue - a whirlwind 5.416km street track designed to provide thrills and splills aplenty - is expected to deliver a breathtaking spectacle.

Given the nature of the circuit - overtaking opportunities are very much at a premium - grid positions will be all-important for the 60-minute session this afteroon.

Kimi Antonelli takes a 66-point championship lead over Mercdes team-mate George Russell into this weekend's action on the back of that spectacular Monza win.

All eyes though will be on Ferrari pair Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after their flashpoint at the 'Temple of Speed' and the acrimonious fallout which followed.

You can watch all of the action live (with free options as well) and we have all the details.

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

All eyes will be on Ferrari's Hamilton and Leclerc.
All eyes will be on Ferrari's Hamilton and Leclerc.

MADRING CIRCUIT GUIDE: Why F1's newest track is going to be WILD this weekend

What time is F1 qualifying today?

Qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday September 12), starting at 4pm local time (3pm BST).

We've converted it to your local timezone where you are, all available in the table below:

Qualifying - Saturday September 12, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CET)16:00 Saturday
UK (BST)15:00 Saturday
US (ET)10:00 Saturday
US (CT)09:00 Saturday
US (PT)07:00 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)11:00 Saturday
Australia (AWST)22:00 Saturday
Australia (ACT)23:30 Saturday
Australia (AET)00:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)08:00 Saturday
Japan (JST)23:00 Saturday
China (CST)22:00 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)16:00 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)17:00 Saturday
India (IST)19:30 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)22:00 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)17:00 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)18:00 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)17:00 Saturday

How to watch 2026 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

As ever, the UK options are Sky F1 for live coverage or Channel 4 for free-to-air highlights, while Apple TV now have the US rights (free trial available).

There is also great news for fans in Spain, who can watch all of today's action live and for free on Mediaset's free-to-air channels.

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports, Channel 4
*United StatesApple TV
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN, Mediaset
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch the F1 Spanish Grand Prix for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Massive crash at F1's new Madring circuit as car bursts into flames

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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