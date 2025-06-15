FIA issue mid-race penalty as F1 star forced to retire from Canadian Grand Prix

F1 star Lance Stroll was handed an FIA penalty at the Canadian Grand Prix after Alex Albon was forced to retire from the race.

As Stroll battled Pierre Gasly at the final chicane, the Aston Martin star pushed the Alpine wide and onto the grass, with the incident immediately referred to the stewards.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull star handed major FIA penalty as disqualification statement issued at Canadian GP

Stroll received a 10-second time penalty for his move on Gasly, but the Canadian was not in the top 10 and did not lose a points paying position as a result of the punishment.

Elsewhere, Albon had a nightmare end to his Canadian GP, when he parked his Williams on the escape road and retired from the race.

Albon reportedly suffered a technical problem in yet another Mercedes power failure in 2025.

F1 stars tumble out of Canadian Grand Prix

Shortly after Albon's retirement, the Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson was also seen in the garage and retired from the Canadian GP due to an issue with the cooling system in his car.

Albon also had a nervous moment in qualifying on Saturday, when the engine cover blew off his Williams in Q1.

The 29-year-old was making his way down the backstraight when a huge chunk of his car flew off, leaving debris on the track.

As Albon returned to the Williams garage the session was red flagged, and the team managed to fix his car in time to get him back on track for a final lap and eventually a Q3 appearance.

READ MORE: FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix

Related