Red Bull reveal UNUSUAL method to remedy F1 woes
Red Bull reveal UNUSUAL method to remedy F1 woes
Red Bull have explained the reasons behind Max Verstappen's participation in a private test ahead of last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.
The Dutchman made it three wins in a row in Barcelona, taking the lead on Lap Three from George Russell, who had surged to the front after making an incredible start.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner SLAMS Mercedes over Verstappen talk as Hamilton hit by girlfriend jibe
READ MORE: Newey saga pivots with MAJOR Ferrari ‘loss’
After passing his Mercedes rival, Verstappen saw out the rest of the race comfortably, finishing ahead of Lando Norris and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
The result extended the 26-year-old's lead at the top of the drivers' standings to 69 points, with the McLaren ace Norris replacing Charles Leclerc as his nearest challenger.
World champion tests title-winning car
Prior to Sunday's showpiece at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, it was revealed that the reigning world champion had tested out an old Red Bull model at Imola.
Now, chief engineer Paul Monaghan, has explained why the team were eager to get their star man out on track in the RB18 which delivered his 2022 title.
“We really tried to give Max a reference from a previous car,” Monaghan said.
“When you’re trying to assess the strengths and weaknesses of a current car, his reference is the current car and you might say, ‘oh well in previous years we’ve had this, we’ve had that’.
“Have we really because we haven’t run them at the same time? So, in taking that car out, we try to give Max a reference to judge it from and he’s been able to give us feedback from that. It’s up to us what we do.”
READ MORE: Hamilton F1 incident 'waiting to happen' admits Wolff
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Struggling F1 star tipped for IndyCar ‘LEAP’ after heavy criticism
- 38 minutes ago
Red Bull reveal UNUSUAL method to remedy F1 woes
- 1 hour ago
Confusion over F1 star's future amid Hamilton replacement links
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton risks F1 fury by joining fans in OUTRAGE at Silverstone
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen set to display DOMINANCE in surprise debut
- 3 hours ago
F1 legend makes HUGE claim on Mick Schumacher talent
- Today 17:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug