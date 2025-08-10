Williams F1 team have issued an update over their plans for the summer shutdown.

The 2025 campaign was brought to a halt following last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix to adhere to the strict rules around the sport's summer break.

Every season, each F1 team must observe a complete shutdown period of 14 consecutive calendar days during the months of July and/or August, with the 2025 calendar prompting each constructor to take time off ahead of the Dutch GP on August 31.

For this year's summer break, James Vowles' F1 outfit have confirmed that their chosen 14 days will run from Monday August 11 until Sunday August 24, meaning no work related to car performance or the running of Williams can be completed.

During these two weeks, the entirety of Williams' F1 team including Vowles and his driver duo of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon will be prohibited from contributing to any and all F1-related research - whether that's design, development or production focused.

At Grove, Williams have described the summer break at their HQ as being, "as close to a ghost town as it gets," thanks to the holiday period, although the exceptions to the rule mean non-F1 performance-related activities like marketing can still go ahead.

Albon and Sainz will observe a 14-day period away from Williams and F1

Williams welcome rest and recovery at 'ghost-town' HQ

F1's annual summer shutdown not only brings costs down for teams thanks to the ban on using pricey wind tunnels, but it also provides an ideal opportunity for all staff to rest and recuperate after an already hectic start to the season.

The championship has been full of action both on and off the track this year, with the first 14 rounds bringing three driver changes, one team principal sacking for Christian Horner and the confirmation that Ferrari's team boss, Fred Vasseur, is safe in the role for at least a couple more years.

Another team principal who has his sights set on the future is Williams boss Vowles. Earlier this year, the 46-year-old signed a new long-term contract to extend his stay with the Grove-based outfit.

With Albon and Sainz also staying at the team for 2026, the trio are gearing up to take on the new regulations that will sweep into the sport next season.

Following Sainz's shock move from Ferrari at the start of this year, the Spaniard has not been as competitive at the wheel of his as he may have liked, but has consistently stated his faith in the team for the future.

As things stand, Williams have claimed the title of the best of the rest in the constructors' standings, with Albon's 54 points and Sainz's contribution of 16 taking them to P5 in the team championship.

As the Dutch GP approaches, Vowles' outfit will want to hit the ground running for the second half of the season, with Aston Martin hot on their heels in P6.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton announcement sends fans wild as Mercedes contract talks take twist

READ MORE: Ferrari F1 boss admits team ill-prepared for Hamilton challenge

READ MORE: Horner’s F1 return hits ANOTHER stumbling block

READ MORE: F1 2025 driver lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

Related